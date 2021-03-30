Victoria And Ysabel Jordan: All About Michael Jordan’s Twin Daughters

Michael Jordan’s status as a living legend means that fans want details on every facet of his life. He obliged in 2020 withThe Last Dance—the acclaimed docuseries that followed his impressive career.

But viewers might notice that the all-access feel doesn’t extend to his family. Jordan—twice married and a father of five—is super protective about his personal life. And while his first three kids are old enough to manage their own public images, his youngest two are another matter. Find out everything we know about Jordan’s twins, Victoria Jordan and Ysabel Jordan.

Michael Jordan’s Twin Daughters Are Named Victoria And Ysabel

Michael Jordan’s identical twin daughters, Victoria and Ysabel, were born on February 9, 2014, in West Palm Beach, Florida. They’re the first children of Yvette Prieto, Jordan’s second wife.

“Yvette and the babies are doing well and the family is overjoyed at their arrival,” said Jordan’s spokeswoman, Estee Portnoy.

Jordan married Prieto, a Cuban-American model, in 2013 after five years of courtship. He reportedly popped the question over Christmas weekend in 2011. The couple celebrated the engagement on a private yacht in the French Riviera. The wedding, which took place at The Church of Bethesda-By-The Sea, cost an estimated $10 million.

Previously, the basketball legend was married to Juanita Vanoy. The couple divorced in 2006 and had three children: Jeffrey (born 1988), Marcus (born 1990), and Jasmine (born 1992).

In an unusual twist, 7-year-olds Victoria and Ysabel are already aunts. Their half-sister Jasmine welcomed her first child, Rakeem Christmas Jr., in 2019. This means Michael became a father and grandfather within a five-year span!

Michael Jordan Doesn’t Like To Talk About His Family Publicly

Although viewers raved about The Last Dance, a few critics noticed that the story was tightly edited. In the ten-part series, Jordan’s family members were mostly excluded; their comments were limited to just a few minutes of screen time. According to director Jason Hehir, this was an intentional decision.

“I wasn’t interested in the opinion of any wife or kids in this,” Hehir told The Athletic. “We had the storytellers we wanted and I felt like we had the story covered from every angle.”

It’s not that Jordan only withheld for the docuseries. He compartmentalizes his personal and professional life to such an extreme that he has always shielded his children from his fame. In May 2020, his eldest daughter Jasmine told the Associated Press that Jordan worked hard to provide her a normal childhood.

“He definitely wanted to coddle and protect and nurture and baby me as much as he can,” she revealed. “But you also knew the harsh reality of the burden that I was going to have to endure the older I got. So he wanted to make sure I had tough skin.”

Jasmine said her father tried to be as involved as he could throughout his career. She said, “He made sure to take me to school when he could or go to my recitals and dance and things like that that I was a part of.”

She even told Good Morning America that she didn’t comprehend her father’s level of fame until she looked him up on Google. Jasmine described it as a “mind-blowing” revelation.

Jasmine and her two brothers are now adults who are open to sharing their lives on social media. However, their dad continues to keep his personal life out of the spotlight.

“My father is so—not anti-social media, but anti-social media,” she said. “I can never imagine him being on Twitter. I can’t imagine him on IG or anything like that.”

Perhaps that’s why the world knows so little about Victoria and Ysabel Jordan. And as far as we’re concerned, that’s okay. Michael was 50 when he had the twins, and he should enjoy this phase of fatherhood anyway he sees fit. In terms of public perception, his only priority is to retain the title of GOAT.