Vanna White Taking Over As Host Of 'Wheel Of Fortune' From Pat Sajak?

Vanna White's brief run as host impressed quite a few people, and although she's now returned to her standard role, one outlet reported that she could be taking over for Pat Sajak permanently. She'd make a great host, but is Sajak going anywhere? Here's what we know.
"Vanna's Takeover Plan!" shouted Star. The story compliments White's handling of the host role on Wheel of Fortune during Pat Sajak's absence in 2019. The veteran TV icon took three weeks off to recover after emergency intestinal surgery, and White's streak as host won many people over. "She slipped into the job of host quite effortlessly," an anonymous show insider explained.
"She was nervous at first — but she was professional, and the fans were so welcoming. She's a charmer." The brief stint apparently stuck with her, and she's looking for more. "Bottom line is, Vanna wants to be more than eye candy on the show and she's putting her foot down. She's angling to keep hosting and make it permanent."
The outlet points to an NBC headline asking why White hasn't been hosting the entire time as evidence that there's support for the change. "She's shown that she can more than handle it," the source added. "The execs may have to cave if they want to keep her happy." On the other hand, the insider said Sajak wouldn't back down. "He appreciates her stepping in and doing so well, but make no mistake, he's coming back. Everyone's anticipating some friction when he does."
While it is true that White said she was nervous about taking over, it's absolutely false to say that there's been any friction between the two icons. White herself could only think of one argument she's had with Sajak, and that was the question of whether or not ketchup belongs on a hot dog. If a condiment quarrel is the biggest disagreement two people have had, we have a hard time believing that there's any sort of genuine friction.
Given the fact that Sajak and White have both been working in their original roles for the past few months, there's no reason to believe that any big changes are actually coming to Wheel of Fortune. It's worth noting that Star is infamous for getting it wrong when it comes TV news. It falsely reported that Kevin Costner was stepping away from Yellowstone. The tabloid also claimed that Jennifer Aniston had a nervous breakdown over The Morning Show, which was clearly false. The outlet needs to trying giving the wheel another spin and stop pushing incorrect news.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
