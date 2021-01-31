Vanna White Taking Over As Host Of 'Wheel Of Fortune' From Pat Sajak?

Given the fact that Sajak and White have both been working in their original roles for the past few months, there's no reason to believe that any big changes are actually coming to Wheel of Fortune. It's worth noting that Star is infamous for getting it wrong when it comes TV news. It falsely reported that Kevin Costner was stepping away from Yellowstone. The tabloid also claimed that Jennifer Aniston had a nervous breakdown over The Morning Show, which was clearly false. The outlet needs to trying giving the wheel another spin and stop pushing incorrect news.