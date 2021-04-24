Vanna White Net Worth: How The ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Star Cashes In

It seems like Vanna White has one of the best gigs in showbiz. For decades, she’s been the sidekick to Pat Sajak on the Emmy-award-winning game show, Wheel of Fortune. Five nights a week, audiences watch as Sajak and White give out thousands of dollars to contestants as they solve those tricky word puzzles. With all of that money floating around, you have to wonder how much the hosts make – especially Vanna White. We have the details on Vanna White’s net worth and how much she makes for turning those letters every night.

Vanna White Joined ‘Wheel of Fortune’ In 1982

Vanna White wasn’t the first hostess of the Wheel of Fortune, but she’s undoubtedly the most prominent. When the original hostess, Susan Stafford, left the series, it opened the door for White, and the rest is history.

White stands on stage and turns the letters as Sajak interacts with the contestants and leads the show. The only exception was during a brief period where Sajak had to undergo an emergency intestinal surgery. White stepped in to fill his shoes for a few episodes. Outside of that era, the two have appeared in over 7,000 episodes together. It’s a track record that has elevated them from game show hosts to pop culture icons.

“I get all dressed up like a Barbie doll. I go out. I give someone else’s money away, make them happy, and we all go home,” White said in an interview with ABC’s Nightline. She’s been at it since 1982, and with nearly 40 seasons under her belt, she admits that there isn’t another gig in showbiz she’d want to take. “In show business, no, there’s nothing else I want to do. Is that bad?”

How Much Money Does Vanna White Make On ‘Wheel Of Fortune?’

At first glance, it seems like White’s job on Wheel of Fortune is super easy. She stands there, turning the letters to reveal the puzzle. Once the letters became digital screens, rather than actual blocks that had to be turned, it seemed like her job got even easier. But there’s more to it, and the Wheel of Fortune team has a pretty rigorous shooting schedule. Although, it pales in comparison to most of our regular 40-hour workweeks.

They tape five or six episodes in a single day, which essentially accounts for a full week of Wheel of Fortune programming. The kicker: they only film for about 35 days out of the year. Sajak explained their fast-paced production style to CBS. “We can crank them out pretty quickly. A typical day for us we’ll start at noon and by six o’clock we’ll have done six shows with two different audiences. We’re pretty efficient.”

Shooting five to six episodes in that short period means that Vanna White has to rush around the set between episodes. She’s worn as many dresses as there have been episodes – she never repeats a garment. She told ABC that she usually only has about ten minutes between tapings for her wardrobe change.

Each year, White reportedly takes home a $4 million paycheck. That’s not so bad for 35 days out of the year.

Vanna White’s Net Worth Is $70 Million

All of those years of turning letters have clearly paid off for White. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Vanna White’s net worth is estimated to be a whopping $70 million. Of course, she can thank her three-decade stint on Wheel of Fortune for a lot of her massive wealth, but that’s not the only way she makes money.

“I’m a businesswoman,” White told ABC during their interview while describing her non-showbiz endeavors. She enjoys buying and flipping houses, which can be quite a lucrative path if done correctly. She also invests in some apartment buildings, according to a guest post she penned for MarketWatch.

Another unexpected revenue stream for White is her yarn line. Many Wheel watchers don’t know that years ago, she partnered with Lion Brand Yarn to be a celebrity ambassador, and she also has a signature line of silky-soft yarn that comes in dozens of colors. She donates half of her yarn proceeds to charity. In 2018, she said that totaled $1.8 million in charitable donations. While the remaining amount might not be as hefty as her Wheel of Fortune paycheck, it certainly all adds up!

With a multimillion-dollar net worth and a penchant for real estate, White has been able to build an impressive portfolio. Last year, she listed her palatial Beverly Hills mansion for $38 million. Some of the home’s luxurious features include a wine cellar, a home theater, and a private vineyard.