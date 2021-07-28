Vanna White Narrowly Avoids Injury On Historic Episode Of ‘Wheel Of Fortune’

In a historic episode of Wheel Of Fortune, esteemed co-host Vana White braved a lot more than touching some glass screens when things went awry with a confetti launcher. It was a momentous occasion for contestant Laura Trammell however, who became the first player to ever win a house in the bonus round. The major win was almost overshadowed by the mishap though. Luckily no injuries were reported.

Seven Blanks To Victory

The episode started off well as Trammell sailed to victory and reached the bonus round with a handsome sum of $23,690 in prize money. With only seven blanks on the screen and the possibility of a brand new car, a house, or six figures on the line, Trammell solved the puzzle with the phrase, “I caught a glimpse.”

Host Pat Sajak opened the golden envelope to Trammel’s delight and revealed her prize; a brand new $375,000 house! The sixth-grade teacher was nearly speechless as she not only won a 2,000 square foot home but also became the first player to ever win a house on the show.

A Close Call For Vana

To celebrate Trammel’s win the set exploded with confetti. On the left side of the clip, you can see White walk into the frame when a loud clang can be heard. The co-host ducks her head and brushes something off her face as she walks to congratulate the contestant.

It only lasted a second but at that moment White narrowly avoided getting “whacked in the head” by a confetti cannon that had gone off very close to her face. Though the incident happened mostly offscreen, Sajak definitely noticed, exclaiming “You could’ve put you out!” Good thing everybody kept their cool!

Excitement and possible injuries aside, it wound up being a great episode of Wheel Of Fortune. White walked off unscathed while the lucky Trammel walked away from the show with a cool $398,690 in prizes.

More News From Gossip Cop

Vanna White Taking Over As Host Of ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ From Pat Sajak?



‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Fans Rail Against ‘Dumbest Rule Ever’ That Caused Contestant To Lose



Before ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Vanna White Was A Contestant On Another Legendary Game Show (See How She Does!)



‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Contestant Gives Show’s Worst Guess Ever