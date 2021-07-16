Gossip Cop

Celebrities

Vanna White Marrying Boyfriend This Summer, Walking Down The Aisle With ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Co-Host Pat Sajak?

M
Matthew Radulski
4:00 pm, July 16, 2021
Pat Sajak in a suit with Vanna White in a floral dress
(David Livingston/Getty Images)

Is Vanna White getting married? One report says she and longtime boyfriend Josh Donaldson are planning a summer wedding with Pat Sajak set to give her away. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Vanna Ready To Wed!’

According to OK!, White and Donaldson are finally ready to get married. A source says, “She wants to be married before she turns 65 next February.” The two reportedly want to get married as soon as possible, which means a summer wedding in Hawaii.

An insider says, “Vanna would even like her costar, Pat Sajak, to walk her down the aisle.” Sajak, the source explains, likes Donaldson, which means a lot to White. Donaldson even apparently regularly visits the set of Wheel of Fortune, where the cast thinks highly of him.

It’s supposedly taken White a long time to get over her divorce from George Santo Pietro. A source says, “John is so supportive, and they’re so simpatico they never even argue.” Donaldson, the tipster concludes, made White believe in marriage again.

Her Father Is Alive

It’s a little strange to see Sajak characterized as White’s father. Her father is still alive, and she saw him as recently as last month. She and Sajak are good friends of course, so it’s not like his opinion of Donaldson wouldn’t matter, but it’s just an odd characterization.

Repeated Story

This OK! story is almost identical to an article from the Globe from just a few weeks earlier. That story also noted that White wanted to get married by 65. It even ran with the same Hawaiian wedding narrative. It’s pretty common for tabloids to echo one another in an attempt to sound more authoritative, but that doesn’t make the rumor true.

Gossip Cop debunked that story because White doesn’t feel the need to get hitched. Earlier this year, she told ET that Donaldson “feels like a fiancé, he feels like a husband… we’ve been together a long time. I’d call him my husband.” This sounds a lot more like, say, Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn than the words of someone very anxious to get married.

White and Donaldson will celebrate 20 years together in 2022. They were dating when White turned 50 and 60. There’s no evidence that she’s had a dramatic change of heart just because she’s having another birthday.

Other Wedding Rumors

OK! invents weddings all the time. In May, it claimed Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone would soon wed. It’s said the same about Keanu Reeves and Christina Aguilera. None of these couples ended up getting married.

Without any real evidence and a track record this lousy, Gossip Cop sees no reason to trust this story. White and Donaldson are as devoted as a married couple, but that doesn’t mean they’re set to become one.

