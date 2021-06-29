Is Vanna White finally ready to tie the knot with longtime boyfriend John Donaldson? That’s what one tabloid is reporting this week. Gossip Cop investigates.

Vanna White Wants Pat Sajak To Walk Her Down The Aisle?

This week’s edition of the Globe reports iconic letter-turner Vanna White is ready to say “I do” to her boyfriend of ten years, John Donaldson. The tabloid insists the pair was made for each other, since after a decade together they’ve reportedly never fought. Despite being together so long, White doesn’t want to wait to walk down the aisle. An inside source tells the tabloid, “She wants to be married by the time she’s 65 next February.”

The source goes on, “They have a perfect life and get along so well, and she can honestly say they’ve never had a single argument in all the years they’ve been together. Plus he’s so supportive and often visits the set just to see her high-heel it across the stage!” The magazine recaps White’s previous experiences with marriage, insisting Donaldson has renewed her belief in love. The source muses, “John made her a believer in love again, but it took her a long time to warm up to the idea of marriage.”

White already has the perfect ceremony planned out. The insider explains, “She wants to do it in Hawaii this summer — and she wants Pat Sajak to walk her down the aisle in place of her dad, who passed away in 1987.” The magazine then explains how close White and Sajak are, pointing to White’s recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show where she revealed she and Sajak have only fought once in their nearly four-decades working together. “It was over putting ketchup on a hot dog!” Vanna admitted on the show.

Vanna White Rushing Down The Aisle?

So, is it true White plans to be wed before next February? That doesn’t seem likely. While we can’t speak to White’s plans, we doubt this tabloid can either. That being said, White stated back in January that she and Donaldson share the devotion of a married couple. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, White explained, “He feels like a fiancé, he feels like a husband,” adding, “We’ve been together a long time. I’d call him my husband.”

It’s clear White doesn’t feel any insecurity in her relationship simply because she and Donaldson never tied the knot. By her own sentiment, they are every bit husband and wife as they would be if they were married. It’s clear they don’t need to get married to be devoted to one another. With that in mind, we doubt White is rushing down the aisle any time soon.

The Tabloid On Celebrity Weddings

The Globe is far from the most reputable source when it comes to celebrity weddings. Last year the outlet alleged Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton were close to calling off their wedding over a disagreement concerning their prenup. The tabloid also claimed Malia Obama was engaged. The magazine even asserted Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell were finally tying the knot. Readers should be suspicious any time the Globe brings up a celebrity wedding.

More News From Gossip Cop

Vanna White Taking Over As Host Of ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ From Pat Sajak?

‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Fans Rail Against ‘Dumbest Rule Ever’ That Caused Contestant To Lose

Pat Sajak On The Outs At ‘Wheel Of Fortune’? Here’s What We Know