Vanna White Hosting 'Wheel,' Reba's Love Triangle, And This Weekend's Gossip

We finally made it out of January, but there's still plenty of gossip from last month. No matter how long a celebrity couple has been together or a star's been working the same job, there's always the nagging reminder that nothing lasts forever. Here's the gossip about high-profile relationships and careers you may have missed from this weekend.

Report: Goldie Hawn 'Storms Out' On Kurt Russell After Fight

OK! reported that there was ongoing trouble between the two stars after nearly four decades together. Like many couples, they've been spending more time with each other than ever due to COVID-19 lockdowns, and they've hit a "serious rough patch" after one too many arguments. Here's what's going on with the couple.

Vanna White Taking Over As Host Of 'Wheel Of Fortune' From Pat Sajak?

After she stepped up for a three-week stint as the main host of Wheel of Fortune, Star said that White was angling to take over the role in some capacity. The plan was undoubtedly going to cause problems for Pat Sajak, however. "Bottom line is, Vanna wants to be more than eye candy on the show and she's putting her foot down. She's angling to keep hosting and make it permanent," an insider said. This is that latest on the game show and its two iconic hosts.

Reese Witherspoon Drops 'Divorce Bombshell' On Husband Jim Toth?

Between Toth losing his job at Quibi and being stuck together in lockdown, the relationship between Witherspoon and her husband is more strained than ever. Add in the fact that some social media posts have friends worried and it doesn't look good. "It's clear that Reese is finally fed up," a source explains. We checked in on the couple and the status of their marriage here.

Reba McEntire In 'Love Triangle' With New Boyfriend And Ex-Fiance?

McEntire's relationship with CSI: Miami star Rex Linn is in a unique situation, according to a report from the Globe. The outlet says that the country icon's back to talking to ex Anthony "Skeeter" Lasuzzo, and she seems to be enjoying having two men at her beck and call. Will one man win out? Here's what's really going on with the stars.

Report: Trisha Yearwood 'Bickering Nonstop' With Garth Brooks In Lockdown

The two have spent nearly a year together in their Nashville home, and it seems like tensions are getting worse with Brooks' lazy habits. From messy bathrooms to dirty laundry, insiders say that Yearwood is putting her foot down when it comes to her husband's sloppiness. This is what we found when we investigated the claims.

