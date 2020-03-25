Vanessa Hudgens Reuniting With Zac Efron?

Truth rating: 0

By Elyse Johnson |

Zack Efron and Vanessa Hudgens are not getting back together. This tabloid simply rumor isn’t true. Gossip Cop can debunk it.

A phony report in OK! emerged in January that Hudgens had reconnected with her ex-boyfriend, Efron, after she split with Austin Butler. “They’ve come such a long way, and there’s no awkwardness or jealousy between them anymore,” an anonymous insider revealed. This supposed source continued, “They never lost touch but their communication picked up when she started having problems with Austin last fall.”

While this would be every High School Musical’s fan’s dream, it’s simply untrue. The tabloid claimed Hudgens and Efron were going on “low-key dates.” Hudgens was spotted out on a date in January, but it wasn’t with her ex. The actress was spotted having dinner with Lakers player, Kyle Kuzma. While the two weren’t seen being too cozy, it did look like they were having a good time together. As for Efron, the actor has started a new relationship with another former co-star.

Efron reportedly is dating Halston Sage, whom he starred in the movie, Neighbors, with after breaking up with Danish swimmer, Sarah Bro. Sage and Efron were first linked back in April 2014 when they were spotted attending a basketball game together. Efron appears to have rekindled his romance with Sage. US Weekly first reported the story in January and it asserts Efron and Sage are “in a serious relationship and in love. The couple purportedly even spent the holidays together. A source told the oulet that Efron’s previous relationship with Bro, “just wasn’t working out. She came back to L.A., and it never got going again.” Gossip Cop has been unable to confirm this report, but it has been picked up by several other outlets.

This isn’t the first time that Efron and Hudgens were the subjects of silly rumors. Gossip Cop recently debunked a story from NW claiming that Efron was the cause of Hudgens’ split from Butler. The tabloid falsely stated in January that Hudgens decided to dump Butler to be with Efron. An untrustworthy source shared with the paper that after Efron had a health scare, the actress wanted to be with him. “She [Vanessa] had a great time with him over the years, but her heart will always belong to Zac. It took almost losing him for good to make her realize she needs to be honest with herself,” this mysterious insider claimed.

We put this rumor to rest by showing that the outlet was simply using Efron’s health scare, that happened when the actor was filming Killing Zac Efron, and Hudgens’ breakup to invent a phony story. A much more credible outlet, E! News, confirmed that Hudgens broke up with Butler due to distance. Efron’s name was not even brought up in the article.