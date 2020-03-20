Vanessa Hudgens And Zac Efron’s Relationship: Everything We Know

By Elyse Johnson |

Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron were an adorable couple on-screen and in real-life. The two played the main characters in the Disney musical-film, High School Musical. After spending some time singing duets together, the two stars embarked on a long-term romance. Unfortunately, Hudgens and Efron split a while ago and have since moved on in their lives and careers. Here’s a look back at their relationship and everything that happened while they were together.

“Zanessa” and Where It All Began

Of course, we all know the couple met on the set of the Disney film that catapulted both of their careers. The two’s chemistry was apparent while they played their respective characters. The former couple made their first public-appearance together in 2005 at Ashley Tisdale’s birthday party. From there, “Zanessa” was born. The two continued to date while they filmed the sequel to High School Musical. Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens were seen out on several occasions together and were displaying plenty of PDA.

Since the two were together for such a long time, they were subjected to rumors about their romance. Despite a surplus of rude claims from the tabloids, their relationship continued to grow. In 2010, the former pair were caught on the infamous kissing camera at a basketball game.

Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens moved on

After almost five years together, Efron and Hudgens decided to end their relationship, thus breaking the hearts of every HSM fan. While there wasn’t any bad blood between the two, they both moved on and dated other people. Hudgens commented on her status with Efron in February 2011 by saying they were still “friends”.

In a separate interview, the actress got a little more in-depth about her time with her former beau. “It started off really organically. I could not have been more grateful to have that relationship at the time,” the actress stated. She continued by noting it was a bit complicated dating her co-star while filming a huge film like HSM.

“I remember one time we did have a fight and it was while we were at rehearsals, and I remember Kenny Ortega coming around the corner with the most concerned look on his face like, ‘Oh no, is our movie going to fall apart right?'” the actress recalled. She added, “I pride myself on being a professional, so I was like that aside we are going to move forward and do what we need to do…and we sorted it all out. I think because I was so young, I think that relationship stabilized me.”

Since their break-up, Vanessa Hudgens was in another long-term relationship with Austin Butler, from 2011 to 2020. Zac Efron dated model and entrepreneur Sami Miró from 2014 to 2016.