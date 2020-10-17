Vanessa Hudgens Posts Stunning Photo Looking Just Like Bettie Page

Vanessa Hudgens has come a long way from her days singing alongside Zac Efron on High School Musical. The 31-year-old has stepped into more sultry and mature roles, such as an appearance in Spring Breakers alongside Selena Gomez and James Franco that featured ample drug use and sexual escapades. Hudgens even released the song "$$$ex" that featured clips from the film in the music video. Recently, the Bad Boys for Life actress posted a steamy selfie to her Instagram account channeling her inner Betty Page.
The black and white pic features Hudgen's with a classic Page hairdo – bangs and loose waves – alongside a classic cat eye with sultry pouty lips. And her fans were digging it! One follower commented: "AWWWW...i love itt you are so beautiful ...i love you so much." Another said: "Ok wait... THIS look on you is maaaaaaajor."
Earlier this year, Gossip Cop reported that Hudgens sadly broke up with her long time boyfriend Austin Butler after nine years together as dating long distance dating simply became too much. She also got in a bit of hot water when she claimed Coronavirus deaths are "inevitable" in an Instagram Live post. Yet according to IMDB, the actress has two films in the works, The Princess Switch: Switched Again, the sequel to the 2018 film, and Tick, Tick... Boom, Lin-Manuel Miranda's latest project based on the late playwright Johnathan Larson.