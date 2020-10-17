Vanessa Hudgens Posts Stunning Photo Looking Just Like Bettie Page

Earlier this year, Gossip Cop reported that Hudgens sadly broke up with her long time boyfriend Austin Butler after nine years together as dating long distance dating simply became too much. She also got in a bit of hot water when she claimed Coronavirus deaths are "inevitable" in an Instagram Live post. Yet according to IMDB, the actress has two films in the works, The Princess Switch: Switched Again, the sequel to the 2018 film, and Tick, Tick... Boom, Lin-Manuel Miranda's latest project based on the late playwright Johnathan Larson.