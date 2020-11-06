Vanessa Hudgens Keeps Posting Bikini Pics To Distract From Election News

Vanessa Hudgens says we could all use a break from the nail-biting stress of the 2020 election—and we definitely agree!
Yesterday, the 31-year-old High School Musical alum took to her Instagram feed to help her followers get their minds off the news. Alongside a series of photos picturing the bikini-clad Hudgens frolicking in a crystal-clear sea, she wrote:
I feel like we could all use a vacation rn. So here’s some pics of me on vacation earlier this year.
Fans were thrilled with the sexy post, which has received close to two million likes. “Giiiirl you bring heatness into November,” one commenter wrote.
In addition to her striking string bikini, Hudgens is seen sporting some gorgeous gold jewelry in the pics, prompting one fan to ask: “Where did you get your body jewelry?!”
An in-the-know fan replied by saying the jewelry was from Jacquie Aiche, an LA-based jeweler who makes all her pieces by hand, with “hand-selected minerals and crystals that inspire feelings of love and beauty.”
Clearly, Hudgens' distraction tactics worked—the star continued to post bikini pics to help keep her fans calm. In her most recent post, she wrote:
"Oh man. And the wait continues. Wishing for this amount of serenity for us allll ???????? (once again an old pic lol)"
Hudgens' bikini posts were received a lot better than her now-infamous Instagram Live stream from earlier this year when said coronavirus deaths were "inevitable." The live steam got a ton of backlash and people said her comments were "insensitive" and "ignorant." When she addressed the controversy the next day, she accused critics of taking her comments out of context. However, it was pretty clear to anyone who saw the video that she was just a little too tipsy from her "gin and ginger ale."
Hudgens later posted yet another apology attempt that was much more thought out than the first. She said, "I'm sorry for the way i have offended anyone and everyone who has seen the clip of my Instagram live yesterday. I realize my words were insensitive and not at all appropriate for the situation in our country and the world right now."
It seems like Hudgens has learned a thing or two from her past blunders. Thanks for the fun pics and for helping us get through the 2020 election stress!