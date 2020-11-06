Vanessa Hudgens Keeps Posting Bikini Pics To Distract From Election News

Hudgens' Controversial Insta Posts

Hudgens' bikini posts were received a lot better than her now-infamous Instagram Live stream from earlier this year when said coronavirus deaths were "inevitable." The live steam got a ton of backlash and people said her comments were "insensitive" and "ignorant." When she addressed the controversy the next day, she accused critics of taking her comments out of context. However, it was pretty clear to anyone who saw the video that she was just a little too tipsy from her "gin and ginger ale."

Hudgens later posted yet another apology attempt that was much more thought out than the first. She said, "I'm sorry for the way i have offended anyone and everyone who has seen the clip of my Instagram live yesterday. I realize my words were insensitive and not at all appropriate for the situation in our country and the world right now."