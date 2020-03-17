Vanessa Hudgens Calls Coronavirus Deaths ‘Inevitable’ In Tipsy Instagram Live

By Brianna Morton |

Former Disney darling Vanessa Hudgens had a controversial take on deaths caused by coronavirus, and fans aren’t pleased. Hudgens was nearing the end of her Instagram Live stream when she decided to weigh in on the novel virus. Her response to guidelines set by the government were seen as callous by those who saw the clip.

In the beginning of the video, Hudgens admitted to having a “gin and ginger ale” and says she might have made it “a bit strong, so that’s just where we’re at right now.” That strong drink might have clouded the High School Musical star’s judgement, considering what she had to say about coronavirus, which has killed over 7,000 people worldwide, including 88 in the US, so far.

During the Instagram Live stream, Vanessa Hudgens applied makeup and answered questions from fans. Seemingly in a response to a comment about President Donald Trump’s recent announcement that the coronavirus crisis could last until July, Hudgens went on a short tangent that got her a lot of hate.

“Yeah, til July sounds like a bunch of bull[expletive],” Hudgens said. “I’m sorry, but like it’s a virus, I get it. Like, I respect it, but at the same time, like, even if everybody gets it…like, yeah people are gonna die, which is terrible, but like…inevitable?” It seems like she realized by the end of her little speech that saying all of that out loud wasn’t the wisest choice. That might be why she ended her spiel with, “I don’t know, maybe I shouldn’t be doing this right now,” and quickly changed the subject to the makeup palette she was using next.

The backlash to Hudgens’ comments was almost instantaneous

After an Italian user posted a clip of the comments to Twitter, it quickly gained a massive amount of attention. Regular people, celebrities, and various personalities retweeted the video with comments of their own.

A pretty weak response from Vanessa Hudgens

Today, one day after the disastrous Instagram Live stream, Vanessa Hudgens addressed her controversial comments in a video uploaded to her Instagram stories. She accused her critics of playing the video out of context, but having seen the full video, we could find no context for her comments that would make them any more palatable. It probably would have been better if she had blamed the liquor for her loose tongue rather than say she was misunderstood.

Update: Vanessa Hudgens took to Twitter to issue an apology. Fortunately, this one is a lot better than her first attempt.