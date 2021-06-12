Van Jones ‘Patiently’ Waiting To Date Kim Kardashian?

Are Kim Kardashian and Van Jones an item yet? One report says the CNN analyst is patiently waiting for Kardashian to see him as a romantic partner. Gossip Cop has seen this pairing in tabloids before, and here’s what we have to say.

‘Van Sets Bar Higher For Kim’

According to the National Enquirer, Jones is offering Kardashian private lessons to help her pass the California “baby bar” exam. An insider says, “Van and Kim send each other flirty messages all the time!” The two would be together already, but a source says Kardashian “loves to be chased.” The insider concludes “it took years for Kanye West to get her attention, so Van better be patient.”

They’re Not Dating

This story’s been making the rounds for months now. As soon as Kardashian and West filed for divorce, Woman’s Day claimed Kardashian and Jones were dating. A rep from Kardashian told Gossip Cop on the record there was “absolutely no truth” to the story.

Little has changed since then, yet this rumor continues to persist. During a recent appearance on Ellen, Jones had nothing but glowing words for his friend. He said “[Kardashian] always wanted to be a lawyer,” and, “I think she’s going to be an unbelievable attorney and she’s already one of the best advocates that we have for criminal justice.”

The Enquirer story likely stems from this interview. We wouldn’t be surprised if Jones is helping Kardashian with the “baby bar.” She failed the test a second time, but this would be platonic. There’s nothing romantic going on between Jones and Kardashian, despite the many stories to the contrary.

Is Love In The Air?

Kardashian is focused on her family right now, so she’s not publicly dating anyone. According to Page Six, she’s been flooded by dating options, but she’s not in any rush. As for her ex, West may be dating Irina Shayk, which Kardashian reportedly has no problem with.

Other Tall Tales

Last October this tabloid claimed West wanted an open marriage, but that never happened. It also cruelly claimed West’s mental health was really just a plot for ratings. Considering a very real divorce is happening, that story was just offensive.

The Enquirer recently claimed Kardashian couldn’t find a date, but this Jones report says the exact opposite. On top of being completely false, the outlet is also wildly inconsistent. Jones and Kardashian are just friends who respect one another, but they’re not dating.

