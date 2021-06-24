Van Jones, Kim Kardashian Secretly Have ‘The Hots’ For Each Other?

Is Van Jones waiting for the right time to try “shooting his shot” with Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum Kim Kardashian? A report says the CNN analyst is waiting for Kardashian’s divorce from estranged husband Kanye West to cool off before spilling his heart out in the hopes of dating the socialite. Gossip Cop investigates.

Van Jones ‘Ready For His Chance’ With Kim Kardashian?

According to Star, Van Jones is still quite interested in dating Kim Kardashian. He apparently stoked this flame on a recent Ellen DeGeneres Show appearance where he lavished praise upon the reality star, who works as an apprentice within Jones’ criminal justice reform organization. Now insiders feel there’s an undeniable chemistry between the two. A source said, “It’s Hollywood’s worst kept secret that they’ve got the hots for each other.”

The two are just biding their time before going public until Kardashian’s divorce is finalized. An insider said, “It’s not as easy as snapping their fingers and hooking up for dates.” Kardashian also didn’t want romance to get in the way of her budding legal career. The story concluded with a source saying, “Their friendship is also getting more solid by the day.”

A Nothing Story

This story exaggerates what Jones told DeGeneres. He had nothing but praise for Kardashian’s legal pursuits, saying, “I think she’s going to be an unbelievable attorney and she’s already one of the best advocates that we have for criminal justice.” These words are flattering, but they’re also not as romantic as Star makes them out to be.

Jones and Kardashian have become a very popular pairing, with just about every single tabloid saying the two are destined to be together. As Gossip Cop has pointed out many times: they’re not dating. A rep for Kardashian told us on the record that there is “absolutely no truth” to this story.

If that’s not enough, Kardashian has personally denied that she’s seeing Jones. During the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion with Andy Cohen, she said she is not dating Jones. She added, “Van texted me and was like, ‘This rumor has gotten me so many dates and I’m so grateful.” This corroborates exactly what we’ve been saying: Jones and Kardashian are friends, but there’s neither romance nor impending romance.

Other Tall Tales

Star once claimed Kardashian was going broke, but she’s a billionaire. It also put words in Kanye West’s mouth when it claimed he called her the “worst wife ever.” This isn’t exactly a reputable source for Kardashian news.

Gossip Cop also debunked its vague story about Kardashian having a birthday meltdown. Ultimately, she’s an easy target for bogus stories. While Kardashian is helping Jones get dates, they are not with herself. There is no truth to this rumor whatsoever.

