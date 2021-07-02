Van Jones Dumped Kim Kardashian, Angelina Jolie Secretly Dating An Ex, And More Of This Week’s Relationship Reports

From under-the-radar relationships to marriage woes to “horndog” exes, there was a deluge of stories this past week concerning celeb couples. To figure out who’s hot, who’s not, and what is just straight up crazy, Gossip Cop investigated each report.

Van Jones Dumped Kim Kardashian After Brief Romance?

(Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Rumors that Kim Kardashian and CNN anchor Van Jones are a secret item have been circulating for months, even before the reality star filed for divorce from Kanye West. While we have already debunked some reports from earlier this year, there is something to be said about the fact that the rumors continue to persist well into the summer.

The latest report claims that not only were the two officially an item, but the romance has already abruptly ended just a few weeks ago. According to an “insider source,” this sudden split coupled with her soon-to-be ex-hubby shacking up with a supermodel is leaving Kim in ugly cry mode. We dug into story to get to the bottom of it all, check out our findings here.

Angelina Jolie, Jonny Lee Miller Have Been Secretly Dating For Two Years, According To New Report

(Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

Before the whirlwind marriage with Brad Pitt, before wearing lockets of each others’ blood with hubby Billy Bob Thornton, there was Jonny Lee Miller. Just six months after meeting on the set of Hackers, the pair tied the knot in traditional Jolie style, wearing a T-shirt with Miller’s name written on it in her own blood.

Sadly, the young lovers separated just a year later before ultimately divorcing, but they both have had nothing but glowing remarks for one another in interviews over the years. That’s why we had to do a double take when Jolie was recently spotted at Miller’s NYC apartment, complete with a bottle of wine.

Have the two rekindled a love now that they’re older and more settled? Moreover, have they really been keeping it under wraps ever since Jolie was legally declared single in 2019? You can check out our findings here.

‘Erratic’ Wendy Williams ‘Close To The Edge’ After ‘Horndog’ Ex-Husband Reunites With Mistress?

(Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Wendy Williams is definitely known for her larger-than-life personality on TV, which seems to translate to many stories of drama and despair regarding her personal life. The talk show host split with longtime hubby Kevin Hunter back in 2019, which was understandably difficult after 22 years of marriage and allegations of him being a “serial cheater.” But is she still carrying around that hurt and pain three years later?

A report surfaced just this week indicating as much, claiming a recent photo of Hunter with former mistress Sharina Hudson is causing friends of Williams to be concerned she might relapse. Is Wendy Williams okay? Check out our investigation here.

Jessica Simpson’s Marriage In Trouble After Husband Is Spotted With Another Woman?

(Getty Images)

On June 4, Jessica Simpson’s husband, Eric Johnson, was photographed with a pretty blonde walking on a beach in Malibu, enjoying the sun and splashing in the water. The problem? That blonde was NOT Simpson.

This has understandably led to many rumors and reports claiming that the pair’s marriage is on thin ice. A recent story cites an anonymous source that says Simpson was hurt by the photos and is demanding answers about Johnson’s beach outing with their family photographer Kristin Burns. Is Johnson really being unfaithful? Gossip Cop has the answer, check out our own report here.

As always, Gossip Cop is researching, reaching out to reps, and setting the narrative straight on all Hollywood gossip, relationship news and otherwise. Be sure to stayed tuned for our latest findings!

