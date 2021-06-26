Van Jones Dumped Kim Kardashian After Brief Romance?

Gossip Cop is calling it now. Van Jones and Kim Kardashian becoming a couple is one of the oddest rumors to come out of 2021. One tabloid is even claiming the pair were not only together but already broke up. Gossip Cop investigates.

Did Kim Kardashian And Van Jones Already Break Up?

“Her hot new romance with CNN’s Van Jones has fizzled already,” In Touch reports this week. The relationship rumors have grown even more than in previous months after the anchor praised the reality star’s efforts to become a lawyer on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. However, an insider tells the publication that the romance “ended abruptly a few weeks ago. She was very upset about it, and no one seems to know what happened.”

“Kim may be a billionaire but money doesn’t buy happiness. Right now her life is a living hell,” the unnamed insider says. On top of the breakup, the article notes her dismay over her divorce from Kanye West and his alleged new girlfriend Irina Shayk as two other sources of heartbreak. “Kim didn’t want the marriage to continue but she thought Kanye would at least be a little upset. The fact that’s he’s moved on so quickly stings. And he’s moved on with one of the most beautiful women in the world,” the source adds. “How much more can one person take? Kim could be headed for a breakdown.”

Gossip Cop’s Take

While there’s a lot to keep up with in Kim Kardashian’s life, dating Van Jones is not one of them. Gossip Cop has covered this story numerous times in the last couple of months, as tabloids have been obsessed with the story. A rep for Kardashian told us for another story that there was “absolutely no truth” to the rumor that she was seeing Van Jones. If they never dated, they never broke up.

She also denied the relationship to Andy Cohen on the Keeping Up With The Kardashians finale. “Van texted me and was like, ‘This rumor has gotten me so many dates and I’m so grateful,” she joked. As for how she feels about her soon-to-be ex-husband, Kardashian wrote that she will love him for life on an Instagram post celebrating his birthday.

Reports that the CNN anchor and the reality star started months ago. In Touch in particular was hooked on the idea of the couple. In January the publication wrote a story claiming Kardashian and Jones were already an item, before she even filed for divorce. Another story a week later doubled down on the relationship, saying Kardashian felt “excited” about getting a divorce. All of these stories weren’t true then and they aren’t true now.

