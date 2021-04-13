Usher Used Fake Money To Tip Dancers At Adult Club?

Did Usher pay dancers at a Las Vegas club with fake bills? The rumor swirled around the internet over the weekend before it was picked up by a popular, but controversial, gossip blog. The woman at the center of the rumor provided photos of the fake bills, which featured etchings of the singer’s face.

A woman accused Usher of throwing fake money around during a trip to a Las Vegas strip club on her private Instagram account over the weekend. A notorious gossip site, MediaTakeOut, ran a story that insinuated that the fake bills were the only way the singer compensated the dancers for their services.

Many people across social media were angered by the story and called the singer out for what seemed to be cheapskate behavior. One woman wrote, “What a shame that celebs are being that disrespectful to come into the club and paying with counterfeit money @usher you should be ashamed as an entertainer to come in a club where the job of the women working is to entertain you.”

Lmao looking at them Usher bucks like pic.twitter.com/UmWlrdN6bQ — Foxx (@SonOfWillSmith) April 12, 2021

Since it was his face on the fake cash, it was impossible for Usher to deny that the manufactured bills were his. In fact, in a statement made to TMZ, Usher’s rep didn’t deny that the fake greenbacks were the singers, but insisted that Usher, as well as the rest of his crew that came to the strip club with him, had been more than generous with real cash.

Here’s What Really Happened

According to his rep, and other sources close to the singer, Usher had doled out thousands of dollars for the dancers’ tips and had ordered bottle service, which equated more money in the hard-working women’s pockets. Someone in Usher’s group had left the fake bills behind on the floor in an apparent attempt to promote Usher’s Vegas residency, but the promotional attempt went viral in all the wrong ways. The dancers and other workers at the club were duly compensated for the services they provided.

This isn’t the first time that MTO News has published patently false rumors as gospel truth. The often debunked site once claimed that rapper Mary J. Blige had come out as a lesbian, a rumor that was completely unfounded. This site also accused reality star and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner of getting a full-face transplant, an experimental surgery generally reserved for patients who suffered extreme facial trauma. Obviously, Jenner would not qualify for this experimental procedure, nor would she likely want to subject herself to it, given the risks that come with it, for purely cosmetic reasons.

