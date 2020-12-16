Update On Meghan Markle Walking Out On Prince Harry, Taking Archie

Yeah, Gossip Cop doesn’t need to tell you this never happened. Markle’s frustrations with the tabloid press, exemplified by this deceitful and hateful article, were well-earned as she’s one of the most scrutinized public figures in the world. In Touch tried to make her out to be the oversensitive black sheep of the royal family by making up this walking out the story. It’s no wonder Markle would dislike tabloids when they do nothing but print bogus stories like this.