Update On Meghan Markle Walking Out On Prince Harry, Taking Archie

Hey, remember when Meghan Markle took baby Archie and left Prince Harry alone? No? Well, over a year ago a tabloid claimed just that. Gossip Cop covered that story at the time, but let’s take a look back and see if the Sussexes really did break-up.
When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex filed their lawsuit against the Mail on Sunday, In Touch seemingly responded by saying the media criticism was taking a “devastating toll on Meghan Markle.” All the scrutiny led to the “worst fight ever between her and Prince Harry.” The fight ended with Markle walking out with Archie, leaving Prince Harry alone to contend with his family. The tabloid also noted that Prince William and Queen Elizabeth both hated Markle.
Yeah, Gossip Cop doesn’t need to tell you this never happened. Markle’s frustrations with the tabloid press, exemplified by this deceitful and hateful article, were well-earned as she’s one of the most scrutinized public figures in the world. In Touch tried to make her out to be the oversensitive black sheep of the royal family by making up this walking out the story. It’s no wonder Markle would dislike tabloids when they do nothing but print bogus stories like this.
Markle’s lawsuit against the Mail on Sunday which triggered this story has been back in the news recently. Herself and Prince Harry are set to return to England for the trial by the end of the year. This big English return has sparked a whole new wave of bogus tabloid stories, but what else can you expect?
This was hardly the final time In Touch printed a bogus story about the Duchess of Sussex. It claimed Middleton and Markle were pregnant at the same time in July, then went ahead and published that story almost verbatim a few months later. Neither Markle nor Middleton is pregnant, and it’s just plain lazy to reprint the same cover story every few months.
In a classic example of bias against the Duchess of Sussex, the tabloid claimed Markle wanted the “monarchy to end after the Queen dies.” It was a classic tabloid tell-all story that never came to fruition. Markle said nothing of the sort, and the tabloid just made-up the entire report. Obviously, Markle and Prince Harry are still together with baby Archie, so this story was silly at the time and even sillier now.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.