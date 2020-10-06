Update On Celine Dion's 'Titanic' Breakdown

Celine Dion is no stranger to tabloid scrutiny, as the singer’s health and weight have been questioned by various publications. When one magazine last year revealed Dion had a “titanic” breakdown, Gossip Cop wasted no time in investigating the story. Today, we’re looking back at the article and what the status of Dion’s mental state is now.
In 2019, the Globe reported that Dion was headed for a breakdown because she had a hard time coping with the death of her husband, Rene Angelil. Angelil passed away in 2016 due to throat cancer, but the tabloid suggested that the singer was still a “grieving widow” who needed “help before she cracked.”
Gossip Cop would like to note how degrading this piece came off. Losing a spouse isn't something that easy to recover from, and it's beyond tacky to exploit grief in this way. Still, we continued our duty and looked into the narrative. The Globe’s insider stated that the "My Heart Will Go On" singer was "burning the candle at both ends with flirty calls with rapper Drake and heavy nightclubbing with gay backup dancer Pepe Munoz.” The source further continued, saying that Dion would “lock herself in her room” and reread texts her later husband would send her.
Another insider added Dion was “scarily thin and barely ate” and many feared she was “going to come to a crashing halt." In regards to her “flirty calls” to Drake, the paper disclosed the singer was “chasing” after the rapper while partying until dawn.
Honestly, we couldn’t understand why the magazine would come up with such a sickening story. To poke fun at someone’s grief is a low blow, even for a tabloid. At the time, Celine Dion addressed rumors that she was “sick” or not “doing well” during an interview with ABC. In regards to her late husband, the singer recently commemorated him on Instagram on the anniversary of his passing.
While it’s clear that she misses her husband, the singer isn’t spiraling out of control like the Globe tried to convey. This wasn’t the first time the unreliable supermarket tabloid made up a phony story about Dion. Last May, the outlet claimed that Dion was becoming a truck driver. The tabloid said Dion was going to embark on a wild cross-country adventure following the end of her Las Vegas residency. This also was another incorrect report. Before her 14-year residency came to an end, the singer announced her next venture, Courage World Tour, which is currently put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. Nonetheless, the singer is not traveling the country in a truck, nor is she suffering from any sort of breakdown.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.