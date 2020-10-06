Update On Celine Dion's 'Titanic' Breakdown

While it’s clear that she misses her husband, the singer isn’t spiraling out of control like the Globe tried to convey. This wasn’t the first time the unreliable supermarket tabloid made up a phony story about Dion. Last May, the outlet claimed that Dion was becoming a truck driver. The tabloid said Dion was going to embark on a wild cross-country adventure following the end of her Las Vegas residency. This also was another incorrect report. Before her 14-year residency came to an end, the singer announced her next venture, Courage World Tour, which is currently put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. Nonetheless, the singer is not traveling the country in a truck, nor is she suffering from any sort of breakdown.