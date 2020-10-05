UPDATE: Katharine McPhee Is Pregnant

_Katherine McPhee and her husband David Foster have revealed that they are in fact expecting their first child together. _
American Idol runner-up Katharine McPhee married David Foster a little over a year ago. One tabloid reports she is expecting. Gossip Cop investigates.
Besides showing a photo of McPhee sporting a noticeable "bump," Star claims the Smash star was pregnant with her first child. She was spotted in LA with "a noticeably larger midsection." Friends of the couple "wouldn't be surprised to learn they're starting a family of their own." It would be producer Foster's sixth child.
The tabloid spoke to a pal of McPhee who said "everyone knows Katharine's been trying for a baby," and it's what "she wants more than anything." Foster is ready to start raising young kids again. The story concludes by saying "he's got more energy than guys half his age."
The tabloid refuses to outright state that McPhee is pregnant. It uses a question mark in its headline: "big baby news?" Friends "wouldn't be surprised," but it doesn't say they know for sure. It says her supposed baby bump "sparked speculation" that a baby could be on the way.
Speculate is all this tabloid can do because no official statement has been made. It seems like the tabloid simply wants to say they were right, rather than actually try to prove anything. There is also rather crass arrow pointing at the photo labeled "bump or burrito," which is Star's way of saying she's either pregnant or fat.
McPhee was recently spotted getting some Sweetgreen for herself. You can judge for yourself, but we think at the very least a baby bump is not as plainly obvious as the tabloid would make you think. We did bust another tabloid recently for claiming the couple was trying for a quarantine baby. Gossip Cop checked with a rep for McPhee who dismissed that story out right. Since all this story has is one single photo and some bogus interviews, we feel comfortable saying it's not true.
Star likes to take photos of female celebrities and twist them to fit whatever they can think of. It recently claimed Kate Middleton might have bulimia because she sometimes dresses similarly to Princess Diana. Last month, it said Kaley Cuoco was expecting because she was "concealing her midsection" while filming The Flight Attendant. And there was the time it said Jessica Simpson's eating would put her pregnancy in danger. Not one of these stories was true, and we doubt the tabloid has the scoop here, either.
It doesn't matter if someone is too thin, or gains too much weight while pregnant. Star has an offensive story regardless of size. There is little evidence to definitively state, something the tabloid couldn't do, that McPhee is currently pregnant.
