Update: Drew Barrymore's Talk Show Causing 'The Talk' To Be Canceled?

Twelve months ago, a tabloid said that The Talk would be annihilated in the wake of The Drew Barrymore Show. Since that report, Drew Barrymore has begun her work in daytime TV and we’ve seen the ratings start to play out. Since it’s been a full year, Gossip Cop is taking a look back on that premature obituary.
The National Enquirer reported that The Drew Barrymore Show would surely knock The Talk from CBS’s lineup. A source said, “Everyone is waiting to see what gets canceled to make room for Drew,” with the decade-long run of The Talk being the most likely candidate for elimination. The insider told the outlet, “With former CBS boss Les Moonves' wife, Julie Chen, no longer on, Sharon Osbourne's The Talk looks vulnerable.”
This story was all over the place. The tabloid evoked Chen as a sign that the program was falling apart, but she’d already been off the show for a year at that time. Plus, most of the CBS lineup is in syndication, so it’s up to TV affiliates what goes on when. A spokesperson for CBS still went on the record to say there was no plan to replace any daytime shows for Barrymore.
This is a classic case where Gossip Cop was proven right simply by waiting everything out. The Drew Barrymore Show debuted in syndication on September 14, 2020. The Talk is still on the air, so this tale of doom and gloom was completely false. As we pointed out in the original bust, it’s up to local stations when to air these shows, so they’re not really spoiling each other’s ratings. There’s plenty of room in this town for both of them.
For more baseless drama in the daytime, this tabloid reported that Barrymore and Kelly Ripa were feuding over guests, with Ripa refusing to book the same people. Gossip Cop busted this pretty easily by pointing out that Julianne Moore and Tyra Banks have done both shows. On TV talk shows, the guests usually have more sway than the hosts.
For more The Talk drama, this tabloid claimed that Sharon Osbourne was to blame for Marie Osmond leaving the show. Osmond personally addressed this rumor on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, and said, “Sharon and I are great friends.” Ellen DeGeneres, another daytime staple, was supposably selling off her art collection in case she got fired. In reality, DeGeneres has bought and sold art for years.
The Enquirer loves to stir the pot when it comes to daytime drama, but the reality is far less dramatic. Barrymore is carving out her own niche in daytime talk, and only time will tell if she lasts as long as The Talk.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.