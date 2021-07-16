‘Unrecognizable’ Khloé Kardashian’s Face ‘Close To Collapsing’ After Extensive Plastic Surgeries?

Has Khloė Kardashian pushed her face to its limits when it comes to plastic surgery? That was one tabloid’s story not long ago. Gossip Cop investigates the claims.

Khloé Kardashian’s Face ‘Close To Collapsing’?

Back in October, the Heat reported Khloé Kardashian is “taking her highly expensive enhancements too far.” The outlet purports Kardashian is going to “blow her fortune” and “ruin her looks” before all is said and done. An inside source tells the tabloid, “Khloé burns through tens of thousands a month on laser, filler, Botox and other nips and tucks.” The outlet mentions Kardashian’s new motivation is to look her absolute best for “serial cheater” Tristan Thompson.

The source continues, “It’s been going on for years, but now everyone is worried about how far she’s going to take it. Her face may look okay in pictures but, up close, it’s a different story. Some of her friends are worried that it’s now near to collapsing because she’s had so much work done. But she won’t listen — she’s obsessed with surgery as it makes her feel more confident.”

The outlet then asserts Kardashian isn’t going to be able to fund her cosmetic procedures much longer now that Keeping Up with the Kardashians is coming to an end. The insider reveals, “The word is that she’s down to less than a million or so in her checking account,” adding, “She does have savings, but it’s a bad place for someone with her type of lifestyle and expenses to be in. She’s also very generous with Tristan and has taken it upon herself to show him with gifts. Eventually, she’ll need to figure out a budget of some kind, but don’t count on her cutting back on surgery — that would be her worst nightmare.”

Khloé Kardashian ‘Unrecognizable’ After Recent Surgeries?

So, is Khloe Kardashian tearing her face apart with endless plastic surgeries? We seriously doubt it. While Kardashian has admitted to undergoing a nose job and receiving Botox (which she insists she reacted horribly to), she maintains that she has transformed her features through hard work, diet, and exercise. If Kardashian has had more work done but chooses to keep it private, that’s her prerogative. What’s more telling is the outlet’s obsession with her appearance.

Kardashian recently opened up about the extensive ridicule she’s faced and how difficult it has been to be compared to her sisters. She explained that she didn’t have a problem with the way she looked until everyone else did. “I was so confident and secure before the show,” Kardashian revealed, “That’s when I became hard on myself because I was like, ‘Oh, this is how other people perceived me.’ I became insecure because of everyone else telling me.” This shameful report only adds to the ridicule Kardashian has faced from the media.

Furthermore, Kardashian has channeled her experience into her company, Good American, which refuses to work with stores that don’t order sizes 00 through 24. Through this practice, she aims to make her customers feel accepted for who they are. Because of ventures like these, Kardashian’s net worth is estimated at $50 million. Despite the tabloid’s claim, Kardashian is far from struggling financially. And for what it’s worth, her face still looks very much fine today — no signs of collapse.

The Tabloid On Plastic Surgery

This isn’t the first time Gossip Cop has debunked a plastic surgery story from Heat. Back in 2018, the outlet reported Kylie Jenner was having plastic surgery to look more like her sister Kim Kardashian. Then, the magazine went after Khloé Kardashian, insisting she was in a “panic” to get more plastic surgery. The tabloid even went after actress Jennifer Aniston, insisting she was going on a plastic surgery spree for her 50th birthday. Clearly, this is a common trope for the tabloid.

More News From Gossip Cop

Did Kelly Osbourne Get Plastic Surgery? Fans Wonder After She Posts Stunning Selfie

Kim Kardashian’s Former Best Friend Is The Latest Star To Join OnlyFans

Lisa Rinna Staging An Intervention To Get Amelia Hamlin Away From Scott Disick?

Madonna’s Face ‘Unrecognizable’ After $500K Plastic Surgery?