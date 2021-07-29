‘Unlucky In Love’ Jennifer Aniston ‘Enjoying A Hot New Fling’ With Halle Berry’s Ex?

Is Jennifer Aniston secretly dating Halle Berry‘s ex Gabriel Aubry? According to one tabloid, the pair has been in a “sexy secret romance” for a while now. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor.

Jennifer Aniston’s New ‘Secret’ Relationship?

This week’s edition of Star reports that Jennifer Aniston is “getting hot and heavy” with none other than Gabriel Aubry, Halle Berry’s former partner. The tabloid insists that Aniston has finally found what she’s looking for after a string of very public breakups. An inside source tells the tabloid, “Jen is so happy to be having fun in her life,” adding, “She’s doing things differently this time around.” The source insists, “She’s not bothered about finding that special someone for a long-term, exclusive deal. If it happens, it happens, is her philosophy.”

The insider contends, “It bugged her is people thought she was lonely or settling for second best, pining after Brad or generally lurching from one ill-fated relationship to another. Now she’s enjoying herself on a spontaneous level.” The tipster dishes, “He’s a laid-back and sensitive guy who’s not going to blab about things.” The tabloid then asserts Aubry has “a decent reputation in Hollywood” despite his nasty split and custody battle with Halle Berry. He’s reportedly “known as a nice enough guy.”

Apparently, Aniston’s loved ones are on board as well. “The view among Jen’s friends is that she needs to let loose and have fun for a while. Then it’s highly likely she’ll settle down again once she meets that right guy.” On a final note, the outlet points to Aniston’s recent comments about being happy and content as evidence that she’ll “be just fine” if it works out with Aubry or not. “I’m in a really peaceful place. I have a job that I love, I have people in my life who are everything to me, and I have beautiful dogs,” Aniston mused in a recent interview, “I’m just a very fortunate and blessed human being.”

Gabriel Aubry Is ‘Just What’ She ‘Needs Right Now’?

So, first of all, a representative for Aniston has denied the rumors that the two are seeing each other. The tabloid even admits this, stating, “Jen’s rep denies the two are dating.” That should be enough to discredit this article entirely, but let’s take a closer look at this rumor.

It seems this rumor can be traced back to a cover story from Us Weekly insisting Aniston and Aubry had struck up a romance. Both this report and the original one mention that Aubry is “Jen’s type,” noting that he’s tan with blond hair. This is a not-so-subtle way of mentioning Aubry looks a little bit like Aniston’s ex-husband Brad Pitt.

It seems someone working for the magazine noticed that Aubry bears a passing resemblance to Pitt and decided to craft a story from there. From what we can tell, the article similarly relies on vague speculation from unnamed insiders to support its story and offers no real evidence. There doesn’t seem to be a single image of the two together or anything linking them at all.

Furthermore, the tabloid pulls quotes from a recent interview Aniston had with People. In the full interview, Aniston talks about how hard it can be to field all of the misinformation printed about her. “Self-awareness is key,” Aniston explained, “Sometimes you can’t help family members or people sending stuff over going, ‘What is this? You’re having a baby? Are you getting married?’ It’s like, ‘Oh, good gosh, when and how many years will it take for you to ignore that silliness?'” And that’s all this tabloid story is — more silliness.

The Tabloid On Jennifer Aniston

This is far from the first time Gossip Cop has caught Star spreading misinformation about Jennifer Aniston. This is the same magazine that once reported Aniston was having a “breakdown” from working too hard. Then the outlet reported Aniston went to Mexico with Pitt. The magazine ever claimed Aniston and Pitt were making a movie together about their marriage. Obviously, Star is not a reliable source when it comes to Jennifer Aniston.

