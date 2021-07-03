Gossip Cop participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

If you struggle with winged eyeliner, you’re not alone. Although countless beauty gurus make creating the perfect winged liner seem like a piece of cake, this signature look takes time and dedication.

Luckily, we have unique beauty hacks for those who can’t make a cat-eye to save their lives. And with these tips, you’ll be a pro in no time.

Just Use A Stamp

If you’re on the hunt for a no-fuss way of achieving the perfect wing, then this is seriously it. Put your cat-eye woes to rest with Lottie London’s Wing Edition Stamp Liner Duo.

This fool-proof stamp couldn’t be simpler to use. Just line the stamp up with the corner of your eye. Once in place, stamp away. Finish off by connecting the wing with the dual side of the liner tool to your upper lash line. That’s it!

But if you’re looking for more of a “how to” method, then keep on reading.

Scotch Tape Will Save The Day

Using scotch tape to achieve the perfect winged eyeliner may seem slightly unconventional, but it’s a brilliant tried and true beauty hack. When time is of the essence, use tape as a makeshift stencil for the perfect flick!

Start by angling one small piece of tape diagonally at the corner of your eye so it lines up with the end of your eyebrow. Next, take a second piece of tape, and place it in the center of the eyelid angling it diagonally to meet the first piece of tape. Pay close attention to the angles you create, as this will serve as the “wing.”

Carefully apply your favorite liner to the exposed skin. Don’t worry if the liner accidentally gets on the tape, that’s what it’s there for! When you’re finished, gently peel away the tape to reveal your perfect winged eyeliner.

A Spoon? Yes!

You read that right. A spoon can help create on fleek cat eyes. So, head to your kitchen and grab a trusty spoon.

Angle the handle of the spoon along the edge of your bottom lashes. Draw a single line. This will serve as the bottom half of your wing. Next, take the curved end of the spoon and line it up with your upper lashes. Make sure it connects to the end of your wing. Using your favorite liner, follow the natural curve of the spoon to create the top part of the wing. Fill the wing in with your eyeliner and extend it to the middle of your lash line.

Connect The Dots

The dots technique can guarantee a perfect wing each time. So, what are you waiting for?

Begin by drawing a small dot at the eye’s tear duct. Then, draw a second dot at the start of the iris, a third dot above the pupil, a fourth dot above the end of the iris and a fifth dot where the whites of the eye come to an end. Now, draw another dot towards the end of the eyelid’s crease. Lastly, draw a final dot in line with the end of your eyebrow, making sure it is higher than all previous dots.

Once you’ve finished drawing all of your dots, simply connect them. Fill in any empty space, and you’re done!

