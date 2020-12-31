Report: Tyra Banks Ready To 'Back Out' Of Hosting 'DWTS'

Besides, Banks’ mistake came from a control room error, which multiple producers and other crew members have already confirmed. Banks’ note cards said one thing, while the people on the other end of her earpiece were saying another. In fact, the producers were publicly full of praise for Banks, with one telling Entertainment Tonight, “I think Tyra dealt with it amazingly. I just want to be really clear, this was not Tyra’s fault. It was a behind-the-scenes issue.” That sounds incredibly supportive, and not at all fraught as the tabloid insists.