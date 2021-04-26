Tyra Banks ‘Backing Out’ Of Hosting ‘Dancing With The Stars’?

Last October, one report said that Tyra Banks was trying to back out of hosting Dancing with the Stars after outraging contestants and producers with a horrifying gaffe. Gossip Cop investigated the claims back then and is looking back to confirm some clarifications.

Tyra Banks Clashing With Contestants And Producers

Referring to Banks as a rattled tyrant, the National Enquirer reported that the famous America’s Next Top Model creator and host debuted her hosting gig with DWTS to a rocky start. An apparent source told the outlet, “Tyra is already trying to back out of hosting. She hates the criticism she’s been getting from virtually everyone.” Some so-called tipsters further said that the former model had been bickering behind the scenes with producers who were supposedly regretting replacing veteran hosts Erin Andrews and Tom Bergeron.”

Additionally, Tyra Banks’ horrifying gaffe didn’t help soothe the tensions on set. Last October, Banks mistakenly placed the wrong couple into the bottom two slot, announcing that Vernon Davis and Peta Murgatroyd, along with Keo Motsepe and Anne Heche, were on the chopping block. However, she soon had to call back Cheer coach Monica Aldama and partner Val Chmerkovskiy to reveal there’d been a mistake. Davis and Murgatroyd were actually safe while Aldama and Chmerkovskiy were in the bottom two. The Enquirer tattled that Heche had believed she was safe and was quite upset by the error. A source screamed, “Anne was not happy – she was furious. She drove off the lot and refused to do any press.” While this would’ve been understandable, the tabloids constantly perpetuate the ideal that celebrities can’t make mistakes, when at the end of the day, they’re just as human as we are!

This incident didn’t sit well with contestants or producers either, the latter of whom were fuming over the negative attention it brought and the lack of preparation it revealed on Banks’ part. A spy added, “Tyra thinks because she has so much experience hosting, she doesn’t have to prepare.” As if they knew that she didn’t prepare. Again, human error is quite normal, and it’s not like she’s the first celebrity host to make a mistake. But to compound the tensions, the outlet also claimed that Banks is terrible at taking feedback or criticism, which left producers frustrated. The story ended by saying, “Banks can gladly dance away from the show!”

For Clarification

So, there were several inconsistencies throughout this story. Most importantly, contestant Heche was never safe from elimination as they mentioned, so the tabloid’s assertion that the actress was fuming over Banks’ mistake doesn’t make sense. In fact, Heche and her partner were the only dancing pair not affected by her so-called horrifying mishap. Plus, multiple crew members and producers soon confirmed that Banks’ mistake resulted from a control room error. Banks’ card said one thing, while the people on the other end of her ear piece claimed another.

Furthermore, the producers were publicly full of praise for Banks, with one telling Entertainment Tonight, “I think Tyra dealt with it amazingly. I just want to be really clear that this wasn’t Tyra’s fault. It was a behind-the-scenes issue.” This sounds exceptionally supportive and not at all furious like the tabloid insists. To corroborate this sentiment, DWTS recently announced the return of hosts Len Goodman, Derek Hough, and Tyra Banks among a few others for their 30th season. They easily could’ve cancelled her had they actually been that upset. But they weren’t.

Tyra Banks Rumors Get Nasty

Tyra Banks certainly isn’t immune to salacious rumors and comments, especially when they involve DWTS. According to Globe, banks had changed the tone of the dancing show for the worse, running it like a sweatshop. In another takedown attempt, this same tabloid claimed that co-host Derek Hough thought Banks was a tyrant and hated the way she helped run the show. Among the meaner rumors, this tabloid also reported that Banks was in a midlife crisis and couldn’t stop eating, calling her everything from “lardy” to tubby to a curvy clotheshorse to a scale-crusher. What are the tabloids trying to achieve with this fat shaming? Gossip Cop thinks they’ll come up with just about anything for a catchy headline. Just be wary that they rarely include truth.

