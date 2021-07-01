Tyler, The Creator Net Worth: How Rich Is The ‘Lumberjack’ Rapper?

Critics are raving about Call Me If You Get Lost, the most recent album to come from the multi-talented rapper, artist, and producer Tyler, The Creator. A follow up to his 2019 smash, IGOR — which debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200 — the rapper’s new record is already proving to be a monster success thanks to its lead single, “Lumberjack.” In addition to turning out music that receives consistent critical acclaim, the “Potato Salad” artist has amassed a small fortune during his 10-plus years in the business. So what’s Tyler, The Creator’s net worth now? Here’s a look into the 30-year-old rapper’s riches in 2021.

Tyler, The Creator Co-Founded Odd Future In 2007

Born Tyler Gregory Okonma in 1991, Tyler, The Creator has been making music ever since he was a kid. His unique stage name comes from a MySpace page he made to post beats, lyrics, art, and other creative pursuits.

One of the pioneers of alternative internet rap, Tyler, The Creator started to gain notoriety after founding the rap collective Odd Future in 2007. The group, which included artists like Tyler, Earl Sweatshirt, Hodgy, Frank Ocean, Taco Bennett, and Syd, self-released their first mixed tape, The Odd Future Tape, in 2008. They also launched a successful clothing line and eventually dropped their debut studio album, The OF Tale Vol. 2, in 2012.

In addition to their musical and entrepreneurial success, members of Odd Future, including Tyler, starred on the sketch comedy show, Loiter Squad, on Adult Swim. The show premiered in 2012 and featured a hodgepodge of funny and entertaining vignettes, including sketches, skits, man-on-the-street segments, music videos, and Jackass-style pranks. The show earned mainstream critical success and ran for three seasons until 2015, when the members of Odd Future decided to dedicate more time to their solo pursuits.

Could an Odd Future reunion be on the horizon? Unfortunately for fans, Tyler, The Creator says it’s highly unlikely. “Nine times out of seven, no,” the rapper said in a 2020 interview when asked if Odd Future would release a new album. “I would be open to it, but I think everyone is kinda past that. I think some people base it on nostalgia rather than like, ‘Would it actually be good?’ Like, we don’t always need a Bad Boys 5. Even though I like the last one. [Expletive], it’s there, listen to it.”

Tyler, The Creator Curates His Own Music Festival

One of the coolest things about Tyler, The Creator is that he is truly a jack of all artistic trades. In addition to performing, he’s also a skilled producer. Since 2012, he’s been holding the Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival (formerly known as OFWGKTA Carnival or Odd Future carnival) at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The event features carnival games, amusement park rides, and food vendors, plus performances from notable music artists. Over the years, lineups have included Tyler, The Creator (of course!), Frank Ocean, Mac Miller, Pharrell Williams, Snoop Dogg & Tha Dogg Pound, Willow Smith, A$AP Rocky, Left Brain, and Kid Cudi.

The business-minded recording artist and producer says he created the Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival in an effort to expand his brand beyond music. “The success of this has allowed me to get in rooms with certain companies and certain people to talk and it’s great because my music alone wouldn’t have done that,” he told Forbes in 2016. “This allows people to see another side of me other than me just saying stuff over a beat. This gets me in the rooms with people and companies I really admire their stuff, it’s worked thus far.”

He Won His First Grammy In 2020

Last year, Tyler The Creator was awarded his first Grammy for the 2019 album IGOR. While the performer was honored to be acknowledged for his work, he also pointed out the inherent racism at play in the Grammy’s placement of the album in the “Best Rap” category.

Upon receiving the award, the “EARFQUAKE” performer admitted, “I’m half and half on it. On one side, I’m very grateful that what I made could be acknowledged in a world like this, but also, it sucks that whenever we — and I mean guys that look like me — do anything that’s genre-bending or that’s anything, they always put it in a rap or urban category, which is — I don’t like that ‘urban’ word. That’s just a politically correct way to say the n-word to me.”

IGOR features very few traditional rap verses on it, which is why Tyler, The Creator felt the album was only put into the rap category because of the color of his skin. “When I hear that, I think ‘why can’t we just be in pop?’ Half of me feels like the rap nomination was a backhanded compliment,” he explained. “Like, oh, my little cousin wants to play the game, let’s give him the unplugged controller so he can shut up and feel good about it. That’s what it felt like a bit.”

Tyler, The Creator’s Net Worth In 2021

So how much money has this multi-talented, Grammy-winning rapper, producer, and artist earned for his many creative pursuits? According to Celebrity Net Worth, Tyler, The Creator’s net worth is estimated to be a cool $16 million. Obviously, this includes earnings from the six albums he’s released as a solo artist, plus the projects he put out as a member of Odd Future, including their album, mixed tapes, tours, and the hit Adult Swim show, Loiter Squad.

Tyler, The Creator’s net worth has also been boosted by the Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival, which has been held to packed audiences every year since 2012 (with the exception of 2020 due to COVID-19). In addition, the “IFHY” performer has a successful streetwear line called GOLF WANG, which he founded back in 2011 with Odd Future and now owns outright. The brand currently has one free-standing retail store in Los Angeles, California, along with an online shop. In addition to apparel, the line includes shoes, skateboards, hats, socks, and other accessories.