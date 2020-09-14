TWO Royal Babies On The Way? A New Report Says Both Kate Middleton And Meghan Markle Are Pregnant With Baby Girls

So, Is Any Of This True?

There is a lot to unpack here. For starters, like virtually every other tabloid story about Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, there is an ugly bias against Markle. She is always portrayed as a mean, money-grubbing, ungrateful diva, while Middleton is portrayed as the epitome of English grace and class. This story plays on the reputations both duchesses have, though Markle’s is the only one that is truly unfair. A million-dollar baby shower? Come on, are we really supposed to believe anyone in their right mind would do something that obnoxious? The pregnancy narrative is really just a way for the tabloid to trash Markle.