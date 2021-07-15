Two Housewives From ‘RHONY’ To Be Fired Over Conversations On Race?

According to reports out of two gossip blogs, there are some serious casting shakeups coming to the cast of Real Housewives of New York. Newest cast member and first Black woman to join the cast Eboni K. Williams and sole original Housewife Ramona Singer are supposedly both facing firings. Conversations about race are apparently at the center of why each woman is allegedly on the chopping block of the hit Bravo reality show, but for totally different reasons.

Ramona Singer, Eboni K. Williams To Be Fired?

Two separate gossip blogs have reported that RHONY is looking to cut two of its castmates from the show following a season rife with racial debates. RadarOnline reports that Ramona Singer, who has been with the show since it first began in 2008, will be fired after producers decided she was “too expensive” to keep on the show.

“The only original New York cast member who has never left from day one is Ramona Singer but now her time is up,” sources snitched to the gossip outlet. There were supposedly several reasons why producers decided not to invite Singer back for season 14, which is not in production yet, the source continued. “One, she is too expensive. She is the only lady that has been on the show from day one, and her salary reflects it.”

Singer’s Old News On ‘RHONY’?

There’s also the optics of the show that need to be taken into consideration, the snitch added. “Plus, the basic premise of the show doesn’t work anymore. A bunch of older white women behaving badly was fun a decade ago but not today. The world has changed and if the show wants to survive another decade it must change too and that starts with the cast.”

Singer was reportedly “furious” about the changes made to the show and the assumption from producers that her behavior “isn’t great TV anymore.” A so-called “friend” told the outlet, “After over a decade of being rewarded for saying and doing the things she has done, she does not understand what the problem is.”

Subsequent reports from the outlet paint a grim picture of Singer’s relationship with the show and its executive producer Andy Cohen. Singer reportedly plans to skip out on the reunion special because she’s sick and tired of talking about race, which has Cohen “freaking out.” He’s apparently thinking of suing the reality show star for breach of contract unless she promises to show for the special.

Williams ‘Critical Race Theory’ Peddling Tiresome To Viewers?

Singer’s not the only Housewife in the hot seat. MTO News heard from their own source that the latest addition to RHONY, Eboni K. Williams, is also going to be fired because she talks too much about race and politics. “Watching a scene with Eboni is like sitting through a class on Critical Race Theory. She’s such a downer,” the snitch insisted.

“No one watches [The Real Housewives] to learn about [Critical Race Theory] they watch to see crazy rich ladies throw drinks at each other.” The source went on to claim that the decision hadn’t been made final quite yet, but that the show would not be asking Williams to return for the next season.

It’s true that some viewers have pushed back against Williams’ talking points on the show, which the former Fox News host acknowledged to TMZ. She, however, insisted that the amount of time spent on the topic of race wasn’t up to her, but rather the producers.

She also pointed out that the popular reality show has also dedicated time to serious topics in the past, such as alcoholism, divorce, mental health, and bankruptcy, so it’s not so unusual that the show would discuss race. Williams went on to note that there has been a rift between herself and her castmates as a result of the ongoing discussions, but insists that they are also partially to blame over the “microaggressions” they bring to the set.

There also seems to be some truth to the reports that some cast members are tired of talking about race, the gossip site reported, citing sources close to the Housewives. Ramona Singer wasn’t specifically mentioned, but since she’s been at the center of several race-based arguments this season, it doesn’t seem unlikely that she’s one of the cast members who’d like the discussion to move on.

That doesn’t mean that Singer is refusing to appear on the reunion special or that she’s at risk of being fired, however. Neither RadarOnline or MTO News have been reliable sources of information in the past, which Gossip Cop knows all too well. It’s obvious to see that all the racial discussions on this season of RHONY has caused tension between the cast members, but there’s no evidence thus far to suggest that it would result in anyone’s firing. It also seems unlikely that the show would fire its first Black Housewife after a single season after making a big production about her hiring in the first place.

In fact, Singer denied being fired in an Instagram comment to a fan. After the fan asked, “Did you get fired? Fans wanna know?” Singer succinctly responded, “nope.” It’s still unclear whether or not she’ll make it to the reunion special, which promises to be quite illuminating. We can’t wait to see who shows up.

