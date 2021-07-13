Twitter Divided After DaBaby Refuses To Pay $200 To Kids Selling Candy

A debate has erupted on Twitter after rapper DaBaby refused to give two teens selling candy the $200 they’d requested, instead he handed them only $2. Some on Twitter thought this was overly stingy and that the “Masterpiece” rapper should have given the entrepreneurial-minded teens what they’d asked for. Others, however, agreed with DaBaby’s actions and thought the young men were out of line to jack up the price on the candy simply because they knew the rapper could afford it.

Rapper DaBaby’s Interaction With Candy Selling Teens Goes Viral

Twitter is divided after a video of DaBaby interacting with a couple of teens selling candy went viral. It all started after the rapper shared the video of himself to his Instagram Stories before it was promptly shared across various social media sites, including Twitter. In the video, DaBaby is riding around in what appears to be a van and pulls up next to two teens holding boxes of candy, specifically Gushers and Skittles.

The boys are clearly excited to see the rapper, whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, but one of the boys quickly overcomes his starstruckness and launches right into a clearly well-rehearsed business pitch. Meanwhile, DaBaby is peeking into the boxes of candy to try and get a look at what he’s potentially buying and asking what they were selling.

He then asks how much for the entire box. With a bit of a smirk, the boy in the black t-shirt answers, “$200,” which DaBaby repeats with some warranted shock. Generally, these candies sell for less than $2 a bag, and though the boxes seemed to be nearly full, that price is nowhere near their actual retail value, which DaBaby seemed to understand. Clearly, the teen was trying to get a little more from the rapper, but his ploy to line his pockets with a bit of extra cash blew up in his face.

A Lesson On Business Morals Goes Viral

The math just didn’t add up with the first teen, so DaBaby turned to the second boy in the blue hoodie and asked how much for his box, giving him a chance to show a bit more integrity than his friend had. The boy quietly echoed, “$200,” which caused DaBaby to burst into laughter. After a bit more back and forth, DaBaby eventually purchased a single bag from each boy instead of buying the boxes as he’d obviously originally intended.

The short interaction caused a firestorm of differing opinions on Twitter, with some people dissing the rapper for not just giving the boys the money while others applauded him for teaching the boys a lesson. The people who were upset about DaBaby’s actions largely argued that he had enough money to give them a little extra, despite the kids’ transparent efforts to up the price.

$200 is pennies in comparison to what Da Baby spends on jewelry, clothes, etc. Those kids are poor & just wanted some help. $200 is not hurting his pockets. He could've just gave them the money without trying to embarrass them for social media. — Bella Goth (@HoodCommieGirl) July 13, 2021

For the folks saying Da Baby’s intent was to teach them kids a lesson on integrity, please tell the class what the purpose of him recording and sharing the interaction was pic.twitter.com/GRycR0EBlv — Tristin Brown (@trisquire) July 13, 2021

Oh no!?!?!?! Da Baby would have missed his mortgage payment if he gave those lower income kids $200…. thank God he ain't get "finessed" 🥺 pic.twitter.com/QdSaL2i7RK — Red Bull Racing F1 Fan Account (@FlyoutChase) July 13, 2021

Others felt that this was a good lesson for the boys since the candy should have only been a little under $70 and that they deserved to be shamed for their boldness.

Da Baby wasnt wrong in that video, in my humble opinion. Idk if I would’ve done the same personally but he wasn’t wrong. He taught them a lesson the hard way instead of rewarding them for trying to finesse. Hopefully they learned something. — Who Need Beats? (Lease 1, Get 1 Half Off) (@TyDidThisBeat) July 13, 2021

Da Baby: How much for a bag of gushers and some skittles?



The two boys in the video: pic.twitter.com/I9k5KssYxM — Dominique Jackson (@RapSheetTv) July 13, 2021

Da Baby was tryna buy some candy and bless the youngins, once they saw who he was they tried to finesse and charge him $200 for a box of candy that probably doesn’t retail for $30 and even at $2 a piece doesn’t resell for over $100. He declined. Ain’t no story there. — DC x Breeze. (@FromThaDistrict) July 12, 2021

Both sides make a good point. If the boys had been honest, they likely would have gotten way more than they’d asked for. DaBaby was likely right to not give in to their tactics, but he may have gone a bit too far when he shared the video online, which opens the young men up to harassment and embarrassment for what was an already hard-learned lesson. Sometimes people, even celebrities, are too quick to use public shaming as a way to teach young people morality. Hopefully, DaBaby learns that lesson himself quickly.

