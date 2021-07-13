Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Gwen Stefani, in a white tank top, high fives Blake Shelton, in a blue jean jacket Baby Buzz Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Want A Baby Girl Now That They’re Married?

Are Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton planning on adding a baby girl to their family now that they’ve tied the knot? A gossip blog claims the newlyweds have been dying to have a child together and Stefani has her heart set on a girl after having three boys. Gossip Cop looks into the report.  A […]

 by Brianna Morton
Celebrities Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Moving ‘Full Speed Ahead,’ Planning ‘$500 Million’ Prenup?

Are Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez moving in together and talking marriage already? That’s one tabloid’s cover story this week. Gossip Cop investigates the rumors. Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck ‘Talking Marriage’? This week’s edition of Us Weekly reports Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s reunion is heating up fast. According to the report, the couple’s […]

 by Ariel Gordon
Blake Shelton in a suit with Gwen Stefani in colorful dress Entertainment Report: Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton’s Latest ‘Blowout Fight’ Almost ‘Derailed’ Their Wedding

Did Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani get into a huge fight before their wedding earlier this month? One tabloid is claiming the couple’s nuptial almost didn’t happen due to arguments over the couple’s future living arrangements. Gossip Cop investigates the story. Stefani Wasn’t Wearing Her Ring After stepping out in public on June 25 without […]

 by Cortland Ann
Amazon coffee grinder and waffle maker. Lifestyle These Single-Use Kitchen Gadgets Are Actually Super Useful & Are All On Amazon

We’ve learned that succeeding in our kitchens requires having the proper equipment and gadgets to get the job done. So, here they are!

 by Kelsey Michal
News

Twitter Divided After DaBaby Refuses To Pay $200 To Kids Selling Candy

B
Brianna Morton
11:40 am, July 13, 2021
DaBaby wears a large yellow coat over a black shirt on the red carpet
(DFree/Shutterstock.com)

A debate has erupted on Twitter after rapper DaBaby refused to give two teens selling candy the $200 they’d requested, instead he handed them only $2. Some on Twitter thought this was overly stingy and that the “Masterpiece” rapper should have given the entrepreneurial-minded teens what they’d asked for. Others, however, agreed with DaBaby’s actions and thought the young men were out of line to jack up the price on the candy simply because they knew the rapper could afford it. 

Rapper DaBaby’s Interaction With Candy Selling Teens Goes Viral

Twitter is divided after a video of DaBaby interacting with a couple of teens selling candy went viral. It all started after the rapper shared the video of himself to his Instagram Stories before it was promptly shared across various social media sites, including Twitter. In the video, DaBaby is riding around in what appears to be a van and pulls up next to two teens holding boxes of candy, specifically Gushers and Skittles. 

The boys are clearly excited to see the rapper, whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, but one of the boys quickly overcomes his starstruckness and launches right into a clearly well-rehearsed business pitch. Meanwhile, DaBaby is peeking into the boxes of candy to try and get a look at what he’s potentially buying and asking what they were selling. 

He then asks how much for the entire box. With a bit of a smirk, the boy in the black t-shirt answers, “$200,” which DaBaby repeats with some warranted shock. Generally, these candies sell for less than $2 a bag, and though the boxes seemed to be nearly full, that price is nowhere near their actual retail value, which DaBaby seemed to understand. Clearly, the teen was trying to get a little more from the rapper, but his ploy to line his pockets with a bit of extra cash blew up in his face. 

A Lesson On Business Morals Goes Viral

The math just didn’t add up with the first teen, so DaBaby turned to the second boy in the blue hoodie and asked how much for his box, giving him a chance to show a bit more integrity than his friend had. The boy quietly echoed, “$200,” which caused DaBaby to burst into laughter. After a bit more back and forth, DaBaby eventually purchased a single bag from each boy instead of buying the boxes as he’d obviously originally intended. 

The short interaction caused a firestorm of differing opinions on Twitter, with some people dissing the rapper for not just giving the boys the money while others applauded him for teaching the boys a lesson. The people who were upset about DaBaby’s actions largely argued that he had enough money to give them a little extra, despite the kids’ transparent efforts to up the price.

Others felt that this was a good lesson for the boys since the candy should have only been a little under $70 and that they deserved to be shamed for their boldness. 

Both sides make a good point. If the boys had been honest, they likely would have gotten way more than they’d asked for. DaBaby was likely right to not give in to their tactics, but he may have gone a bit too far when he shared the video online, which opens the young men up to harassment and embarrassment for what was an already hard-learned lesson. Sometimes people, even celebrities, are too quick to use public shaming as a way to teach young people morality. Hopefully, DaBaby learns that lesson himself quickly.

More News From Gossip Cop

Irina Shayk Dumping ‘Funky’ Kanye West Because He’s ‘Stinking Up A Storm’?

DaBaby vs Roddy Ricch: Who Has The Higher Net Worth In 2021?

DaBaby Questioned By Police Following Shooting, Controversial Rapper Boosie Badazz Involved In Separate Deadly Shoot Out

One Of DaBaby’s Entourage Arrested For Attempted Murder, See The Bizarre Mug Shot

Doja Cat Suffers Embarrassing Gaffe While Performing In Miami, See Video From Every Angle Here

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.