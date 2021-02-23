Twins On The Way For Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton?

Now that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are engaged, is Stefani also expecting? In 2020, a tabloid claimed the couple were having twins girls. Gossip Cop is taking a look back on the report.

Nine months ago, Star reported that Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani were expecting twin girls thanks to IVF treatments. According to an insider, Stefani “also wanted a little girl” and to have two was beyond her wildest dreams. The source further revealed Stefani and Shelton were on cloud nine after undergoing IVF for three years that had “nearly driven them apart.”

Another sketchy insider stated the couple would wait out the pregnancy at the country singer’s ranch in Oklahoma with Stefani’s three sons. The magazine contended at the time that the couple was asking those closest to them to keep the pregnancy quiet, which made the story even more suspicious. If the couple was trying to keep things on the “hush-hush” why would this insider reveal such personal information to a tabloid? The spurce also claimed Stefani would make a public announcement during her second trimester. If that were true, that would the pop star would’ve disclosed her pregnancy over the summer, which has long passed.

Gossip Cop debunked the phony report when it came out. Looking back on the piece, it’s clear the tabloid had no idea what it was talking about. If Gwen Stefani truly was pregnant, she would’ve given birth by now. The outlets have been using the troupe of Stefani getting pregnant with twins via IVF for quite some time, in fact. This story was honestly no different. When Stefani got engaged to Blake Shelton after five years together, the photo the couple used to make the announcement, Stefani sported a very visible flat stomach.

It’s hard to trust the words from the magazine when we’ve debunked stories about the two singers so many times before. In 2020, Star claimed Stefani and Shelton had a backyard wedding. In 2018, the same tabloid purported Stefani was pregnant with a miracle baby. Gossip Cop busted these ridiculous and inaccurate reports at the time. Simply put, the magazine has no real insight into the couple and shouldn’t be trusted.

More News From Gossip Cop

Kim Kardashian Already Has Her First Celebrity Suitor After Divorce Filing

7 Celeb-Loved Brands That Are Actually Affordable

Jeopardy!’ Producers Searching For New Permanent Host After Latest Controversy

Report: Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell Feel ‘Disgusted’ And ‘Betrayed’ By Kate, Oliver Hudson

Worries Jennifer Lawrence Could Be ‘Permanently Disfigured’ After On-Set Accident?