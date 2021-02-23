Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Ted Danson And Whoopi Goldberg In 'Made In America' Celebrities The Truth About Ted Danson And Whoopi Goldberg’s Affair

A look back at the controversial romance between Ted Danson and Whoopi Goldberg.

 by Deb Taylor
Gwen Stefani cheek-to-cheek with Blake Shelton, on stage together. Baby Buzz Twins On The Way For Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton?

Now that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are engaged, is Stefani also expecting? In 2020, a tabloid claimed the couple were having twins girls. Gossip Cop is taking a look back on the report. Nine months ago, Star reported that Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani were expecting twin girls thanks to IVF treatments. According to […]

 by Elyse Johnson
Screenshot from 'The Undoing' of Hugh Grant looking distraught and about to jump off a bridge. News Hugh Grant’s Role In ‘The Undoing’ Leaving Him ‘Distressed’?

Hugh Grant received his sixth Golden Globe nomination for The Undoing, a harrowing drama series on HBO Max. One tabloid claims the show changed Grant’s life for the worse, and he’s been “distressed” since filming the series. Gossip Cop investigates. ‘Hugh Comes Undone!’ According to New Idea, Hugh Grant “has pushed himself too far.” The […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Chrissy Teigen smiling in a green dress News President Joe Biden Finally Unfollows Chrissy Teigen On Twitter

Chrissy Teigen may have enjoyed the honor of being the only celebrity to earn a follow from the @POTUS account on Twitter once President Joe Biden was inaugurated, but it seems like that follow came with a price. The model apparently couldn’t take the pressure of being one of the thirteen accounts that the presidential […]

 by Griffin Matis
Baby Buzz

Twins On The Way For Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton?

E
Elyse Johnson
5:00 pm, February 23, 2021
Gwen Stefani cheek-to-cheek with Blake Shelton, on stage together.
(Getty Images)

Now that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are engaged, is Stefani also expecting? In 2020, a tabloid claimed the couple were having twins girls. Gossip Cop is taking a look back on the report.

Nine months ago, Star reported that Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani were expecting twin girls thanks to IVF treatments. According to an insider, Stefani “also wanted a little girl” and to have two was beyond her wildest dreams. The source further revealed Stefani and Shelton were on cloud nine after undergoing IVF for three years that had “nearly driven them apart.”

Another sketchy insider stated the couple would wait out the pregnancy at the country singer’s ranch in Oklahoma with Stefani’s three sons. The magazine contended at the time that the couple was asking those closest to them to keep the pregnancy quiet, which made the story even more suspicious. If the couple was trying to keep things on the “hush-hush” why would this insider reveal such personal information to a tabloid? The spurce also claimed Stefani would make a public announcement during her second trimester. If that were true, that would the pop star would’ve disclosed her pregnancy over the summer, which has long passed.

Gossip Cop debunked the phony report when it came out. Looking back on the piece, it’s clear the tabloid had no idea what it was talking about. If Gwen Stefani truly was pregnant, she would’ve given birth by now. The outlets have been using the troupe of Stefani getting pregnant with twins via IVF for quite some time, in fact. This story was honestly no different. When Stefani got engaged to Blake Shelton after five years together, the photo the couple used to make the announcement, Stefani sported a very visible flat stomach.

It’s hard to trust the words from the magazine when we’ve debunked stories about the two singers so many times before. In 2020, Star claimed Stefani and Shelton had a backyard wedding. In 2018, the same tabloid purported Stefani was pregnant with a miracle baby. Gossip Cop busted these ridiculous and inaccurate reports at the time. Simply put, the magazine has no real insight into the couple and shouldn’t be trusted.

More News From Gossip Cop

Kim Kardashian Already Has Her First Celebrity Suitor After Divorce Filing

7 Celeb-Loved Brands That Are Actually Affordable

Jeopardy!’ Producers Searching For New Permanent Host After Latest Controversy

Report: Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell Feel ‘Disgusted’ And ‘Betrayed’ By Kate, Oliver Hudson

Worries Jennifer Lawrence Could Be ‘Permanently Disfigured’ After On-Set Accident?

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.