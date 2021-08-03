‘Twiggy’ Tori Spelling ‘Wasting Away To Nothing’ Amid ‘Troubled’ Marriage And Divorce Reports?

Is Tori Spelling becoming dangerously skinny amid the rumored separation from her husband, Dean McDermott? One tabloid insists Spelling has stopped eating to cope with the stress. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor.

Tori Spelling ‘Shrinking’ On ‘Stress Diet’?

This week’s edition of the National Enquirer reports that Tori Spelling has been struggling to cope with her failing marriage to Dean McDermott. McDermott was recently spotted without his wedding ring, leading many to speculate that the couple is separating. The outlet insists the whole ordeal is “taking a toll” on Spelling’s body. Accompanying the report are “exclusive photos” of Spelling putting gas in her car. The magazine claims the photos show she’s “shed a ton of weight” and is “wasting away to nothing.”

An inside source on the matter tells the tabloid, “Tori always loses her appetite when she’s stressed and the past few months with Dean have got her on edge.” The insider adds, “She hardly sleeps and barely eats. She’s lost at least 20 pounds and it shows — she’s under 120 pounds now, with these dark circles under her eyes, and barely has the energy to gas up the car. It’s heartbreaking.”

The magazine then points to Spelling’s recent comments about her and McDermott not sharing a bed. “Right now, my kids and dogs sleep in my bed,” Spelling confessed in a radio interview. Then the publication recaps a rough patch the couple went through in 2014 where McDermott admitted to having an affair as further evidence that they’ve been struggling for a while now. Spelling’s “buddy” muses, “Tori is trying to hold it together and still look sexy, but the reality is she’s not doing well!”

Tori Spelling Has ‘Been On Edge For Months’?

So, here’s the deal. Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott have been subjected to plenty of separation rumors lately, although the couple has neither confirmed nor denied them. It’s likely the couple is doing what they can for the health and happiness of their family. Maybe they’ll divorce at some point down the line, or maybe they won’t. Either way, it’s none of the tabloid’s business.

Furthermore, Spelling has lost weight recently, but she seems to be doing it in a healthy way. Despite the outlet’s implications that she’s looking frail or sickly, the 90210 actress has looked fit and healthy in recent photos. While she’s losing weight, she isn’t “wasting away” as the tabloid suggests. On a recent Instagram story, Spelling wrote, “I’m working on myself personally and physically and I’m proud of the changes I’ve made so far.” Whatever her motivations, it’s clear she’s looking and feeling great about her body, so why is the tabloid being so negative?

Other Nasty Rumors

This wouldn’t be the first time the National Enquirer has gotten it wrong about Tori Spelling. Earlier this year, the outlet claimed Spelling was near “breakdown” over financial troubles. Then, the magazine alleged Spelling was demanding a 6th baby to save her marriage to Dean McDermott. This isn’t even the first story from the publication about a female celebrity being too skinny. The outlet has also gone after Celine Dion and Angelina Jolie for the same reason. Obviously, the Enquirer is far from a reliable source.

