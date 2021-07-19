‘Twiggy’ Portia De Rossi’s ‘Emaciated’ Appearance Has Friends ‘Fearing’ For Her Health?

Portia de Rossi has always been thin, but do friends of the Scandal star fear for her health? That’s what one tabloid is claiming in their latest issue, going as far as saying the actress is struggling with anorexia again. Gossip Cop investigates.

Are Portia De Rossi’s Friends Worried?

The National Enquirer is reporting that de Rossi may be battling anorexia again. One source alleges it was wife Ellen DeGeneres’ downfall that contributed to de Rossi’s recent physique. “Everywhere she and Ellen go in Hollywood, they’re met with jeers and negative comments,” the insider says. Claims of the talk show host’s toxic workplace and behavior have apparently made her wife a “wreck.”

A doctor who has not treated de Rossi said, “She’s looking emaciated! Stress, diets, anorexia? She surely looks like she needs to increase her nutritional intake!” Another doctor noted, “She looks like a starving refugee.” The publication went on to note the actress’s history with eating disorders, recalling her lowest weight was in the ‘90s. “Everyone’s concerned the backlash will push her back to those dangerous ways,” the source predicts.

What’s Really Wrong Here

This article’s language is tremendously harmful. Calling anyone “frightfully thin,” a “bag of bones,” and “an emaciated actress” can be detrimental, not only to the individual but to the reader. Tabloids are known for fat-shaming, but to spread the stigma surrounding eating disorders is truly disgusting, especially when an outlet uses medical professionals to spread their vile vitriol.

Portia de Rossi has been open about her eating disorder, even writing a book about it, entitled Unbearable Lightness: A Story of Loss and Gain. In a 2010 interview with Good Morning America, the actress indicated she was long past that stage in her life, saying, “The message in this book for me is all about self-acceptance and being comfortable in your own skin,” she said. “I think that it’s important to not be so concerned about how you look. As women, it’s really important to be focused on things other than what is on the plate in front of you and get on with your life and develop your mind and career and not be so obsessed with how you look and what you weigh.”

During quarantine, de Rossi posted multiple Instagram videos of her cooking for DeGeneres using Purple Carrot meal services, and the couple looks both happy and healthy. The tabloid’s fear-mongering seems totally baseless on top of being heartlessly cruel.

History Of Body-Shaming

The Enquirer is known for going after celebrities’ appearances. Last October, the rag published a similar story about de Rossi that reported that The Ellen Show scandals would cause her to relapse. Earlier this year, the outlet posted a story about Demi Moore, saying she was starving herself to relaunch her career. A few months later, the publication went after Keith Urban, calling him a “walking skeleton” and assuming he was going to have a health crisis. There’s no truth to any of these reports.

