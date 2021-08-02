Turquoise Miami: Everything We Know About Fetty Wap’s Ex

Sad news broke recently that Fetty Wap’s 4-year-old daughter Lauren Maxwell had passed away, as confirmed on social media by the rapper’s ex Turquoise Miami.

The devastating post went live this past Sunday, in which Miami shared a video of Maxwell bobbing and smiling in a swimming pool.

“This is my amazing, beautiful, funny, vibrant, loving, talented, smart and hardheaded princess mermaid Aquarius. If you see this post scrolling by with her comment or just say to yourself ‘I love you LAUREN’ because they say that souls can feel your love #rip💔,” wrote the mourning mother.

It is still unclear exactly how or when Maxwell passed, as multiple reports from Rap-Up and Hot97 suggest the young girl passed some time in late June. Additionally, last weekend at the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami, Fetty Wap dedicated his set to his daughter. While he never acknowledges his daughter on stage, he did write “LoLo daddy did that s— for you last night baby girl,” on his Instagram Story.

While the family is reeling from this unspeaking tragedy, you may be curious to learn more about Turquoise Miami and the current status of her relationship with Fetty Wap.

Who Is Turquoise Miami?

Turquoise Miami, whose real name is Lisa, has had brief moments in the limelight as a rapper. Her most popular song is “Trap B-tch” which dropped in 2018.

Besides the most recent heartbreaking post, Miami has scrubbed her Instagram account, and other known accounts such as @turquoiseatl and @turquoisemiami appear to have been deleted. Old posts from these deleted accounts seem to indicate she was a model and dancer as well.

Turquoise Miami And Fetty Wap’s Relationship

Not much is known about the relationship between the parents of Lauren Maxwell, including when they were officially dating. We do know they welcomed their baby girl into the world in February 2017. We’re guessing the relationship was brief, as Fetty Wap also had a child with his then flame Elayanna in 2016 as well as another child with Masika Kalsyha that same year. Then in 2018, he welcomed his second child with Lezhae Zeona, with whom he had a child with back in 2015. We know, it’s a little messy.

It also seems there was some bad blood between the pair. In 2020, as reported by The Shade Room, Miami called out Wap on Instagram alleging he was not paying child support or spending time with his child.

“Y’all, I’m finna book this flight so I can personally ask this n**** when he plans to pay child support or get his daughter cause it’s been two years, and I’m curious,” she captioned a promo image for an upcoming Fetty Wap event.

It isn’t clear where the pair stands currently or on the validity of these claims. Additionally, Fetty Wap has yet to comment publicly on the tragic passing of his daughter.

All we can do is wait for more updates and wish the best for these grieving parents.

