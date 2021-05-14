Gossip Cop

News

Tucker Carlson Accuses New York Mayor Bill de Blasio Of ‘Smoking Too Much Weed’

Gossip Cop Staff
2:22 pm, May 14, 2021
Two separate photos featuring Bill de Blasio and Tucker Carlson
(lev radin/Shutterstock.com, Getty Images)

The United States of America has a bit of a problem. There’s a fear that everyone who’s interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine has already done so, so states have to get creative to entice more people to vaccination centers. One solution from New York Mayor Bill de Blasio has upset Tucker Carlson. Gossip Cop has the details.

Free Food For The Vaccinated

Friendly companies like Krispy Kreme have offered free food with a vaccine. On Thursday, Mayor de Blasio revealed an interesting plan to give New Yorkers free Shake Shack fries with a vaccination. This is just one of many promotions going on at the minute, for you could also get some gift cards and free rides with just a few shots.

Tucker Carlson’s All Mad

Harvard graduate and California resident Tucker Carlson does not like this plan. In a rant on Thursday’s show, he said the plan was devised by stoners in an attempt to bribe people into getting vaccines. Carlson said, “Bill de Blasio smokes a ton of weed so he sees everything from a stoner’s point of view.”

Carlson added that politicians should expound on the legitimate benefits of vaccination instead of promoting giveaways. He said, “Across the country, rather than explaining why the coronavirus vaccine might be a good idea, its merits, you’re seeing politicians decide they will bribe the dummies they govern to take their medicine.” The former Crossfire host sarcastically added “that’s not patronizing or ridiculous.”

Perks Are Readily Available

It’s not like the perks of vaccination are being hidden. Everyone is a few keystrokes away from learning about the perks of vaccination. De Blasio is trying to highlight why New Yorkers specifically should get vaccinated, but Carlson’s having none of it. If free fries will get closer to herd immunity, then go for it. That being said, Carlson does make a fair point that politicians should really stay focused on science and not giveaways.

Gossip Cop recently busted a story about Kayleigh McEnany potentially knocking Carlson off the air. Since Carlson is the face of Fox News, that is extremely unlikely. While many are turned off by his personal attacks, like writing off Mayor de Blasio a stoner, he still pulls in massive ratings for the network.

The coronavirus has also fueled loads of rumors as well. The legendary DMX did not have COVID-19, despite a rumor that went around social media. Gossip Cop also quelled a story about Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky breaking protocol at a party. They were following all the rules.

Carlson has never had an issue going after de Blasio in the past, and he’ll likely do so again in the future. Here’s hoping these promotions have a positive effect in the state of New York.

