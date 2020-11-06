Truth About Zooey Deschanel And Jonathan Scott Getting Married

TV stars from different worlds, New Girl’s Zooey Deschanel and Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott, have caused tabloids to turn their heads. The happy couple has been together for over a year now and recently voted together in Scott’s first U.S. election.
Simply by being a happy famous couple, tabloids naturally want to expedite the relationship by claiming that the two are getting married or have some secret wedding in the works. Here are some of the stories we’ve investigated for prematurely announcing the union of Scott and Deschanel.
Life & Style said that Scott and Deschanel were engaged just a few months into the relationship. Scott reportedly developed “wedding fever” after he and Deschanel attending his brother’s wedding. A so-called source said, “He's crazy about Zooey, and she feels the same way about him. I wouldn't be surprised if an engagement is in the cards!" This story is now about a year old, and the two have still not gotten engaged. It’s a pretty common tactic for tabloids to point at a couple attending a wedding and say that they’re now planning a wedding, but Deschanel and Scott were still getting to know each other at this time. Gossip Cop went to a rep for Deschanel, who told us on the record that this story was “not true.”
About a month after the previous engagement story, OK! reported that the two “feel they've found their soulmate." They were now “talking marriage,” with Scott “already looking at engagement rings.” The two were hoping to make “a big announcement early next year," with kids sure to follow. This story came out so close to the previous one, that Gossip Cop simply pointed at the unoriginality of it all. Needless to say, no “big announcement” was made in 2020.
This time, it was the National Enquirer who reported that the two were getting married. The plan was for a “post-pandemic” wedding between the “twice-divorced” Deschanel and the HGTV star. Drew Scott, Jonathan’s fellow Property Brother, was said to have “had his reservations" but is now “thrilled at how happy [Deschanel] makes Jonathan.” Once again, Gossip Cop ran this story by Deschanel’s spokesperson, who told us this story was not true. There was no “intimate” Las Vegas ceremony planned for after the pandemic.
Here we are about a year after the first story, and Star is now claiming that Deschanel and Scott are engaged. The two are apparently in the midst of “designing their dream home” in Las Vegas. They’re “holding off on sharing their news,” however, since they’re “still enjoying their engagement.” This begs the question of how would Star know about this if the couple is keeping the news to themselves. Then only those closest would know about it, and none would tell a tabloid. Gossip Cop spoke to a rep for Deschanel, who said on the record that this was not true. We also pointed out the lack of rings in Deschanel’s Instagram posts. It looks like tabloids are more anxious for Deschanel and Scott to get engaged than the two are themselves.