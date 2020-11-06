Truth About Zooey Deschanel And Jonathan Scott Getting Married

A Year After The First Engagement, And They’ve Engaged Again!

Here we are about a year after the first story, and Star is now claiming that Deschanel and Scott are engaged. The two are apparently in the midst of “designing their dream home” in Las Vegas. They’re “holding off on sharing their news,” however, since they’re “still enjoying their engagement.” This begs the question of how would Star know about this if the couple is keeping the news to themselves. Then only those closest would know about it, and none would tell a tabloid. Gossip Cop spoke to a rep for Deschanel, who said on the record that this was not true. We also pointed out the lack of rings in Deschanel’s Instagram posts. It looks like tabloids are more anxious for Deschanel and Scott to get engaged than the two are themselves.