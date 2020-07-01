Truth About Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith’s ‘Open Relationship’

For years, there’ve been rumors of infidelity and impending divorce plaguing Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s marriage. Will and Jada have been rumored to have an open relationship for years, but now one of the alleged affair partners has come forward. August Alsina, a rapper who has been close to the Smith family for years, recently claimed that he and Jada carried on a relationship with Will’s approval for years.
There have been rumors for years about the nature of Jada Pinkett Smith’s relationship with August Alsina. As far back as 2017, celebrity gossip sites like MediaTakeOut went as far as to speculate that Jada would leave Will for Alsina. A contact laughed off the claims that the actors’ marriage might be in trouble after Gossip Cop reached out.
Last year, rumors that Alsina was interfering in Will and Jada’s marriage began to circulate again. NW reported that Jada and Will were headed for divorce over her friendship with Alsina. A highly suspicious source told the outlet, "Will's suddenly trying to tell Jada who she can and can't spend time with and she's not putting up with it. Word is, he's convinced she is falling for [Alsina] and he isn't happy about it." Gossip Cop reached out to our own impeccable source, who assured us the story was untrue and that Will had no issue with his wife’s friendship with the younger rapper.
During an hour-long interview with the Breakfast Club’s Angela Yee, Alsina confessed that he’d carried on a relationship with Jada for years. “I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life, and I truly and really, really deeply love and have a ton of love for her.” It wasn’t an affair, per se, since Alsina had gone to Will to ask for his permission. “I actually sat down with Will and had a conversation due to the transformation from their marriage to life partnership … he gave me his blessing,” the rapper explained.
He also seemingly confirmed rumors that his 2019 song, “NunYa,” was in fact about Jada Pinkett Smith. In the music video, an animated phone displayed a series of text messages sent back and forth between former lovers, with the name “Koren” listed as the recipient. “Koren” is Jada’s middle name. There were other clues in the video for many to infer that Alsina was referring to Jada in his song.
Jada’s rep has denied Alsina’s claims, telling PageSix that they are “absolutely not true.” That being said, during an episode of Jada’s Red Table Talk show about her marriage with Will, she made an interesting statement about how divorce isn’t an option for either of them.
She recalled telling Will during a difficult point in their marriage, “If you marry me, know this: We're gonna be together. We're going to be under the same roof. You might be on one end of that joker with somebody else. And I might be on one end of this joker with somebody else. But we are in this joker together," though she did follow that up with, “That’s not what either of us wants.” Whatever happened with Alsina, which is really nobody’s business, what seems the clearest is that Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are dedicated to loving each other and staying together, no matter what.
There have been dozens of reports from the tabloids alleging that Will and Jada are living separate lives, suffering from hair loss due to marriage problems, splitting up because Jada didn’t wear her wedding ring on TV, and even that their marriage is a total sham. The truth of the matter is that none of these tabloids have the slightest idea about what’s really going on in Jada and Will’s marriage. That won’t stop them from pretending otherwise to make a quick buck, however.