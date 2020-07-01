Truth About Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith’s ‘Open Relationship’

She recalled telling Will during a difficult point in their marriage, “If you marry me, know this: We're gonna be together. We're going to be under the same roof. You might be on one end of that joker with somebody else. And I might be on one end of this joker with somebody else. But we are in this joker together," though she did follow that up with, “That’s not what either of us wants.” Whatever happened with Alsina, which is really nobody’s business, what seems the clearest is that Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are dedicated to loving each other and staying together, no matter what.