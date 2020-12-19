Truth About Whoopi Goldberg Quitting ‘The View’

Once Barbara Walters left her creation, The View effectively became Whoopi Goldberg’s show. The EGOT winner has spent over a decade anchoring the daytime talk show with an ever-changing panel. Tabloids often claim that she’s about to quit to show, but she currently has no plans to leave. Here are some stories Gossip Cop has busted about Goldberg leaving The View.
Back in January, the Globe claimed that Goldberg had grown so frustrated by co-host Meghan McCain that she was threatening to quit the show. Goldberg was “fed up” by McCain’s “obnoxious behavior,” and “swears her constant fighting with Meghan is spiking her blood pressure way up.” While McCain and Goldberg do sometimes get into arguments on the show, this does not mean Goldberg is quitting the show. A spokesperson for ABC brushed this rumor away, saying “Someone is trying to create drama where there is none." Goldberg told Howard Stern that she has no plan to leave the show any time soon.
About nine months later, the Globe re-ran this story with a completely different angle. This time, the “whip-cracking” Goldberg was alienating her co-hosts for being a “self-obsessed, money-grubbing” tyrant. Goldberg was “disenchanted with her role on the show and that’s become a problem for everybody.” Even Joy Behar, who has been on nearly every season of The View, was fed-up. This story was utter hogwash. A rep for The View said the show is made up of “dedicated professionals who are all extremely prepared to tackle the hot topics.” Professional is a great word to use here, as Goldberg does not have any unprofessional reputation. This was just a random hit-piece on a respected actress because her show has a lot of drama.
The National Enquirer claimed that Behar was also fed-up with Meghan McCain and could be “throwing in the towel.” McCain, whose father was Senator John McCain, falls on the opposite end of the political spectrum from Behar and Goldberg, so there are often tense political debates. This tabloid said that Behar had “reached her limit” and “had enough” of the “on-air dust-ups” between McCain and Goldberg, so she would leave the show.
The View has housed these kinds of political debates for a very long time now, so these dust-ups were nothing new for a View veteran like Behar. Behar has said she may leave once her contract ends… in 2022. Clearly, this story was at best inaccurate and at worst made-up.
Report: Marie Osmond Planning 'Revenge' Against Sharon Osbourne After Forced 'The Talk' Exit
Report: Hoda Kotb 'Bullied Off Today Show' By Savannah Guthrie, Jenna Bush Hager
Report: Kelly Clarkson Considering Leaving 'The Voice' Over Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani's Ties To Ex Husband
Report: Jennifer Aniston And Jason Sudeikis Romance Brewing?
The Truth Behind The Heavily Rumored Divorce Between Joel And Victoria Osteen