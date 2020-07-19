Truth About Vin Diesel Tabloid Rumors

Did Vin Diesel Drop Out Of F9 After Accident On Set?

In another Fast & Furious 9 rumor, Globe, a sister magazine of Star, claimed that Diesel was quitting the film after an accident on set. There was a serious injury on the set of the film where stuntman Joe Watts grievously hurt his head. About a month later, he recovered and is fine now, thankfully. The tabloid despicably used this accident in conjunction with the tragic death of Diesel’s Fast & Furious co-star Paul Walker. The accident supposedly put Diesel “right back to the very dark place he was” in when Walker passed away.