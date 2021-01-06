Truth About Victoria Beckham’s Son Brooklyn’s Wedding Plans

When Brooklyn Beckham proposed to his girlfriend, Nicola Peltz, many teenage girls' hearts broke. But of course, the tabloids have taken this happy moment and alleged there was drama amiss. Rumors have suggested the model’s famous mother, Victoria Beckham, is causing issues amid the wedding planning. Gossip Cop gathered a few stories about the impending wedding and if the former Spice Girl is taking over her son’s nuptials.
In August, Heat alleged Victoria Beckham planned to get an expensive makeover for her son’s wedding. According to the tabloid, the former singer was determined to outdo the bride and her mother, Claudia Hefner Peltz. “Vic's used to being in the spotlight but there was fear that she’d be upstaged by Claudia. She looked at pictures on Instagram and couldn’t believe that Claudia's 20 years older than her,” an insider snitched. The unnamed informant further detailed Beckham looked to spend at least $65,000 on herself for this “makeover” because “money is no object” for Posh Spice. While the former pop star is known for her looks and style, Gossip Cop busted the absurd idea Victoria Beckham was spending thousands of dollars on herself to upstage her son’s wedding.
Not too long afterward, New Idea alleged Victoria Beckham butted heads with her future daughter-in-law over which Royal couple to invite to the wedding. The tabloid purported “tensions” were rising between the Beckhams and the Peltz over this “royal” dilemma, with a source claiming Nicole Peltz planned to relocate to Los Angeles to become “besties” with Meghan Markle. However, the magazine claimed the Beckhams “fell out” with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and are closer to Prince William and Kate Middleton. Gossip Cop clarified the bogus report by noting that while David and Victoria Beckham attended the wedding for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the idea they’re fighting with their son and his fiance over which member of the royal family to invite is ridiculous. Especially since no wedding plans have been announced as of yet.
However, if there is one thing about the tabloids, the imagination never stops. In October, Life & Style boldly declared Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz secretly wed and had a baby on the way. The publication asserted Beckham and Peltz thought it was “pointless” to wait around and decided to have a quick wedding. According to the magazine, the two planned to still have a lavish wedding in London but recent Instagram posts led the tabloid to believe the pair privately hitched. As for the baby, a tipster stated, “some fans believed the couple is expecting their first child.” Gossip Cop even noted this was a pleasant change from the usual doom and gloom the tabloids usually report. But, the account was still inaccurate. Upon our investigation, we found the two didn't wed nor are they expecting a baby. Plus, we are in a new year. Since the two haven’t made any announcements confirming this, it's evident the story was false.
We all can’t wait to see what we’re sure will be one of the most anticipated weddings. However, it's best not to jump the gun or allege there is drama going behind the scenes.
