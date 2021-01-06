Truth About Victoria Beckham’s Son Brooklyn’s Wedding Plans

Wait, Did Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz Wed In Secret?

However, if there is one thing about the tabloids, the imagination never stops. In October, Life & Style boldly declared Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz secretly wed and had a baby on the way. The publication asserted Beckham and Peltz thought it was “pointless” to wait around and decided to have a quick wedding. According to the magazine, the two planned to still have a lavish wedding in London but recent Instagram posts led the tabloid to believe the pair privately hitched. As for the baby, a tipster stated, “some fans believed the couple is expecting their first child.” Gossip Cop even noted this was a pleasant change from the usual doom and gloom the tabloids usually report. But, the account was still inaccurate. Upon our investigation, we found the two didn't wed nor are they expecting a baby. Plus, we are in a new year. Since the two haven’t made any announcements confirming this, it's evident the story was false.