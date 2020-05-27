Truth About Vanna White Getting Married

Did Vanna White tie the knot last summer? A tabloid claimed the Wheel of Fortune star was set to marry her long-time beau, John Donaldson, last year. Gossip Cop has investigated the story and can set the record straight.
“Bride At 62!” read the headline from the tabloid, OK!, last June. The outlet alleged White, who is known for her stylish garments on the game show, was ready to sport a different type of dress; a wedding gown. The outlet asserted the television personality had found her “romantic redemption” with Donaldson, after years of “crushing heartbreak and a string of failed romances.” An unnamed source told the publication, “She loves him and wants to spend the rest of her life with him. She feels that this time it’s for the keeping."
The magazine then dives into White’s past romantic relationships that didn’t work out before maintaining that Donaldson “made it clear” he has no intention of being one of White’s painful memories. “He’s convinced her that he’s here to stay. He’s so kind and attentive, and anyone can tell how much he adores her. They moved in together two years ago and they’re closer than ever, they’ve passed the trial-marriage test,” the so-called source continued.
The anonymous tipster ended the story by adding White was ready to take a leap of faith and trust that a happy ending awaited her. “She finally found a man who loves her for her and isn’t threatened by her celebrity. She has to pinch herself to believe it’s real,” the supposed source concluded. While we’re sure Vanna White is happy with her boyfriend , Gossip Cop can confirm the hostess has not married Donaldson, at least not yet. In fact actress hasn’t made any mention of tying the knot with Donaldson in the future. Last year, White spoke on her relationship with Donaldson and why they weren’t in a rush to marry.
“We’ve been together for eight years and it seems to be working so we’re both happy, so in my eyes I feel — in both of our eyes — we feel married,” White stated during an interview with Closer Weekly. Additionally, OK!, isn’t reliable when it comes to reporting on celebrity nuptials.
In 2018, the tabloid was busted by Gossip Cop for flip-flopping on an allegation that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton were married. The outlet first claimed that the two were had gotten hitched, but then backtracked the allegation and didn’t take any responsibility for its misleading story. The two are still not married, though all the tabloids of guilty of running bogus reports about past or future nuptials between the Voice judges.
Earlier this month, we dismissed a story in OK! for incorrectly stating Keanu Reeves was going to marry Alexandra Grant. The publication contended the actor was “finally engaged” to Grant and the two were planning a simple wedding in a backyard. Gossip Cop spoke to a spokesperson for Reeves and learned that the story was completely fabricated. Reeves and Grant are very private, but a wedding or an engagement would certainly make news in more reliable outlets.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.