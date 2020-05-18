Truth About Tristan Thompson And Khloe Kardashian Being Pregnant Again

Khloe Kardashian Was Supposedly Pushing For A Second Baby

Seven months later, Gossip Cop busted OK! for alleging Khloe Kardashian was willing to take Tristan Thompson back if he gave her another child. The dubious publication asserted the reality star was willing to forget the NBA's past infidelities if they had another baby together. "She ideally would want her kids to have the same dad, and she watched, her sister, Kourtney do that: She broke up with Scott Disick so many times but whenever she decided she wanted to have another baby, they were back together," a supposed insider told the outlet. Once again, the tabloids were wrong. At the time, Kardashian revealed she wasn't looking to get into anything new and that she was already having a hard time co-parenting with the NBA player.