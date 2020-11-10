Truth About Tori Spelling Future In Television

Tori Spelling Was Too 'Broke' To Join 'RHOBH?'

In 2019, the National Enquirer alleged Spelling was “too poor” to join the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The paper purported Spelling’s inconsistent spending habits was keeping her from receiving an invitation to join the controversial reality show. An insider revealed Spelling “simply couldn’t keep up,” adding her mother, Candy Spelling, “had a better chance at getting on the show than she did.” Gossip Cop clarified the bogus report by pointing out the narrative didn’t make sense. What makes the reality-show so entertaining is the cast’s drama and scandals. Spelling’s history with her mother and her finances would’ve made the actress’s story-line very intriguing.