Truth About Tori Spelling Future In Television

Tori Spelling is more than just the daughter of legendary, Aaron Spelling. The Beverly Hills 90210 star has appeared in several shows and films, which solidified her star status in Hollywood. Last year, the actress joined the short-lived reboot of the classic 90s teen drama, but what else has Spelling been up to? Gossip Cop rounded up some rumors about Spelling’s career and where it stands today.
In 2019, the National Enquirer alleged Spelling was “too poor” to join the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The paper purported Spelling’s inconsistent spending habits was keeping her from receiving an invitation to join the controversial reality show. An insider revealed Spelling “simply couldn’t keep up,” adding her mother, Candy Spelling, “had a better chance at getting on the show than she did.” Gossip Cop clarified the bogus report by pointing out the narrative didn’t make sense. What makes the reality-show so entertaining is the cast’s drama and scandals. Spelling’s history with her mother and her finances would’ve made the actress’s story-line very intriguing.
Months later, OK! reported Spelling was relying on the second season of the reboot for BH 90210 to help her get out of debt. According to the tabloid, as much as Spelling loved “working with her old friends” the Scary Movie 2 star’s career “had dried up” and had a hard time scoring auditions. Rather than rely on the words of an unnamed source, Gossip Cop checked with a spokesperson for the actress who told us:
This has nothing to do with debt. Tori wants BH90210 to be renewed because it's an amazing groundbreaking show that she and Jennie Garth created and the cast loved working together again. Plus the fans love it!
Also, it was recently reported by People that Spelling and Garth are launching a podcast, which starts this month. Therefore, Gossip Cop doubts the actress is worried about finding opportunities.
Earlier this year we corrected a claim that Spelling's on-screen character’s story-line on the reboot of the iconic teen show was similar to her real life. The reboot showed Donna Martin, portrayed by the actress, married to Nate with several children. The fictionalized couple also had their own reality series, as Spelling did with her real-life husband, Dean McDermott. Yet, this wasn’t intentional or to put Spelling’s life under a microscope. The actress explained to E!:
We kind of wanted to leave it to the audience to figure out what's real and what's heightened.
The tabloids have also alleged Spelling's financial problems landed her in big trouble.
Three years ago, Star maintained Spelling was going to jail over money woes. The publication asserted the actress owed $1 million in debt and the Kiss the Bride actress was facing up to five years in prison. Gossip Cop busted the story after we ran the report by a mutual pal of Spelling and ours. Our reputable source told us Spelling was getting her finances in order. Three years later and it's even more evident the tabloid was wrong.
Simply put, Tori Spelling is a human, and like all of us, things happen. That doesn’t mean the actress is broke or unsuccessful just because of a few hiccups.