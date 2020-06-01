Truth About Tom Cruise, His Daughter Suri, And Scientology

Tom Cruise’s relationship with his daughter, Suri, and the Church of Scientology has launched a slew of bogus stories. The tabloids have claimed several inaccurate things about the actor trying to recruit his daughter or quitting the controversial religion for her. Gossip Cop has rounded up the few times we’ve proved the tabloids were wrong about Cruise, his daughter, and Scientology.
In January 2018, the magazine, Star, asserted Tom Cruise was quitting Scientology for Suri. The paper claimed the actor was “ready to cut ties” with the religion to repair his relationship with his daughter. "If he wants her back, he'll have to walk away from the church, which has been a huge part of his life, to say the least. Leaving Scientology would be the toughest decision he'll ever have to make,” a supposed source told the outlet. Gossip Cop looked into the story and found it to be inaccurate. At the time, Cruise hadn’t spoken to his daughter in four years, so the idea that he would quit the church to reach out to her was unlikely. More than two years later, Cruise still hasn't been in contact with Suri, nor has he left the religion.
A year and four months later, Gossip Cop busted the Globe for incorrectly stating Cruise was trying to recruit Suri to join the Church of Scientology. The fictitious story insisted Cruise was “determined” to bring Suri into the religion but her mother, Katie Holmes, was trying to protect Suri from the church. A so-called source claimed that Cruise was “communicating” with his daughter and wanted to “steer her back to the church.” The source added the church thought Suri was a “true princess” and belongs with them. The story was completely made-up. Gossip Cop checked in with a spokesperson for Holmes who confirmed the story was false.
Four months after that, Woman’s Day hopped on the bandwagon and declared Holmes was enlisting the help from Cruise’s other former wife, Nicole Kidman, to save Suri from Scientology. The ludicrous seemed so far-fetched that it didn’t even need correcting. Gossip Cop still looked into the tale. An alleged insider told the publication Kidman “invited Katie to stay at her home in Sydney and Nicole has cleared her schedule so she can jet in too." The unreliable paper claimed the two were meeting to speak about Suri’s safety. The story was not even remotely true. Gossip Cop had already been assured by a spokesperson for Holmes that Cruise was not looking to take Suri away from here and that the actor remained estranged from his ex-wife and daughter.
However, in the fall of 2019, In Touch, alleged Cruise was abandoning the religion to see Suri again. A questionable insider purported that the actor saw a photo of his daughter and “it changed everything.” "Tom has sacrificed the most important things in his life for Scientology. If he ever were to escape Scientology, it would be because of his daughter,” the dubious insider added. Regardless of what the phony story tried to convey, Gossip Cop was told by a source close to the situation that this was fabricated.
Whether Tom Cruise and Suri repair their relationship or not, we’re sure the news will come from more reliable sources or the individuals themselves. In the meantime, they remain separated and Cruise is still very much involved in the church. Gossip Cop will continue to monitor the situation and update it when there is real news.