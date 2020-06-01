Truth About Tom Cruise, His Daughter Suri, And Scientology

Tom Cruise Quitting Scientology For Suri?

In January 2018, the magazine, Star, asserted Tom Cruise was quitting Scientology for Suri. The paper claimed the actor was “ready to cut ties” with the religion to repair his relationship with his daughter. "If he wants her back, he'll have to walk away from the church, which has been a huge part of his life, to say the least. Leaving Scientology would be the toughest decision he'll ever have to make,” a supposed source told the outlet. Gossip Cop looked into the story and found it to be inaccurate. At the time, Cruise hadn’t spoken to his daughter in four years, so the idea that he would quit the church to reach out to her was unlikely. More than two years later, Cruise still hasn't been in contact with Suri, nor has he left the religion.