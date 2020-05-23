Truth About Tom Cruise And Renee Zelleweger Dating

Tom Cruise and Renee Zellweger co-starred as love interests in the 1996 film Jerry Maguire and have remained friendly ever since. And while they’ve never been romantically linked outside of the big screen, rumors about their supposed relationship have always been popular. With all the hype around Renee Zellweger’s Oscar-winning performance in last year’s Judy, Gossip Cop has seen a resurgence of phony Cruise/Zellweger stories. Here are a few recent times the tabloids got it wrong about the actors’ relationship.
In January, Woman’s Day published a silly article claiming that Zellweger was at the apex of a love triangle with Cruise and Colin Firth, her former Bridget Jones co-star. A rather dubious source contended that Zellweger had been leaning on Cruise to cope with a recent breakup, and was “open” to exploring Scientology if it meant being with him. But alas, her heart was “torn,” allegedly, between him and Firth, who had recently split with his wife. The whole thing was nonsense, as Gossip Cop proved. Firth and Zellweger hadn’t been spotted together in years, and a rep for Zellweger laughed off the entire claim as completely made up.
A month following that ridiculous piece, Star claimed that Zellweger was “struggling” in her personal life amid her critical acclaim and Oscar win. A supposed insider described her as “self-conscious” and “virtually friendless,” but added that the actress’s friends were hoping that Cruise would “swoop in to help” his old friend. When Gossip Cop ran this report by Zellweger’s camp, her spokesperson had a few choice words to say to the tabloid: “You should be ashamed of yourself for pushing this false BS in the wake of her well-earned success.” The rep added that Zellweger was “incredibly well and happy, contrary to [the tabloid’s] random sources.”
Despite that pretty definitive shut-down, NW picked up the exact same phony tale a week later, likewise alleging that Zellweger’s friends were “hoping Tom Cruise might swoop in to help her” amid her personal crisis. Another unnamed insider suggested that Cruise “may have his work cut out for him” as the actress could be “quick to shut people out.” Gossip Cop dismissed the insulting claim yet again as fully untrue.
In late April, NW came back yet again to insist that Renee Zellweger and Tom Cruise were ready to get married. The outlet insisted that Zellweger had “teased she’s back in contact” with Cruise for “months,” despite there being no actual evidence to support that claim. Yet another likely-nonexistent “source” is quoted as saying that Zellweger has been visiting Cruise at his Florida apartment in preparation for a wedding at the Church of Scientology.
This theory had, of course, largely been shut down already by Zellweger’s rep. And, as Gossip Cop pointed out, Zellweger was most recently photographed in Los Angeles, where she lives. She was most likely not flying back and forth to Florida at this time, what with the travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic. Zellweger and Cruise quite simply are not dating.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.