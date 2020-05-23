Truth About Tom Cruise And Renee Zelleweger Dating

The Love Triangle With Colin Firth

In January, Woman’s Day published a silly article claiming that Zellweger was at the apex of a love triangle with Cruise and Colin Firth, her former Bridget Jones co-star. A rather dubious source contended that Zellweger had been leaning on Cruise to cope with a recent breakup, and was “open” to exploring Scientology if it meant being with him. But alas, her heart was “torn,” allegedly, between him and Firth, who had recently split with his wife. The whole thing was nonsense, as Gossip Cop proved. Firth and Zellweger hadn’t been spotted together in years, and a rep for Zellweger laughed off the entire claim as completely made up.