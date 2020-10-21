Truth About Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen Divorcing

It was a clarifying moment for Brady, who realized that although the current set up worked out really well for him, it wasn’t at all what his wife wanted out of her marriage. “Her point was, ‘Of course, this works for you. It all works for you. But it doesn't work for me,’” Brady said, adding, “The point of a relationship, it has to work for both. You better work on both because if you don't, ultimately, it's not sustainable.” Many tabloids read too far into this confession, of course, and soon Brady found his own words used against him by supermarket gossip rags to suggest that he and Bündchen were either heavily considering divorcing, or else were already on their way to separation.