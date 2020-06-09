Truth About Those Tom Selleck And Blue Bloods Rumors

Courteney Cox and Tom Selleck Reunite

In the fall of 2019, the Globe falsely claimed Selleck’s former costar, Courteney Cox was in talks to play his on-screen love interest on Blue Bloods. Selleck’s character is a widow and the tabloid alleged the character would reveal his secret romance during the 200th episode that would “introduce his new squeeze during the traditional Sunday family dinner that has become the heart of each episode." For Friends fans, this would be a dream come true, of course. Cox and Selleck famously played a couple on the iconic sitcom, but that wasn’t happening for Blue Bloods. The 200th episode had already aired by the time the publications's phony story came out, making the outlet’s premise completely ridiculous.

When the tabloids weren’t preoccupied with creating bogus stories about Selleck’s character, occasionally, the papers would go after his personal life.