Truth About Those “Mean” Ellen DeGeneres Rumors

Ellen DeGeneres Is The Meanest Person Alive?

In April of this year, it was purported by the Globe that Ellen DeGeneres was the “meanest” person alive on social media. The outlet’s premise was based on various negative tweets about the host’s treatment of people. A supposed source told the paper, "A new staff member was told 'every day she [Ellen] picks someone different to hate.” Another tweet claimed DeGeneres got a waitress fired because she complained about the server’s nail polish. Gossip Cop looked into these tweets and found some discrepancies in these stories. DeGeneres never had a waitress fired because of how her nails look. As for DeGeneres “picking on someone” just for fun, that was also a bit too far-fetched to believe. We also took into account the tabloid’s unreliability in the past on reporting DeGeneres, which why we determined the story was mostly false.