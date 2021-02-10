Truth About Those Matt Damon Marriage Problems Rumors

Matt Damon's Marriage On The Rocks?

Not too long afterward, another tabloid, Life & Style purported that Matt Damon’s marriage to Barrosa was on the rocks. A source spilled to the magazine, “whenever Matt had to travel for work, Luciana would complain that he was never home, but now with the state of the world as it is, there's been a noticeable shift in their marriage." The tipster revealed Barroso was upset at the actor for not “pulling his weight” around the house which was causing tension. "Matt used to be so romantic, buying Luciana flowers every week and going out of his way to help out with the kids, but not so much anymore,” the source stated, adding Damon hadn’t been spotted out with his wife for months and was seen wearing his wearing band on the wrong finger. Interestingly, the spouses were just spotted out together with Elsa Pataky. Additionally, Damon and his wife renewed their vows almost two months ago in St. Lucia. Clearly, the outlet’s report was bogus.