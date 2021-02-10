Truth About Those Matt Damon Marriage Problems Rumors

Matt Damon has been married to Luciana Barroso, since 2005, which is a major success in and of itself, by Hollywood standards. The tabloids, however, have often claimed the couple's marriage is trouble. Gossip Cop has gathered a few reports we’ve investigated about the pair and the status of their relationship. Here’s the truth behind Damon’s marriage.
Last month, Star alleged Matt Damon’s wife was concerned with the actor's supposed drinking problem. The magazine claimed the actor was drinking too much and those closest to him were worried about it. “He's not putting himself in dangerous situations. He's just slumped on the couch, watching sports for hours, only getting up to head to the fridge for another cold one," an insider tattled. The insider further disclosed that the actor was “holed up” in Ireland during the beginning of the pandemic and his beer consumption became a “seven-day-a-week” situation. Gossip Cop pointed out that it had been months since Damon had been in Ireland and not only was not drinking "seven days a week," he's often been spotted with Ben Affleck in their LA neighborhood, who he's definitely not drinking buddies with anymore.
The same tabloid also alleged Damon and his wife were fighting over money. According to the tabloid, Barroso believed her husband was “generous to a fault" and it was starting to become a problem for her. An insider revealed Damon “couldn’t go into a restaurant without buying rounds of drinks for everyone or leaving a huge tip.” The tipster added what also worried the actor’s wife was how he handled their larger finances. “He didn't think it's right for them to have to struggle to make ends meet. He won't blink at a six-figure check for a friend going through a hard time. Lucy just doesn't want Matt taken advantage of,” the source claimed. Gossip Cop explained that there isn’t any reason for the longtime spouses to worry about money, and what's wrong with leaving a big tip, anyway?
Not too long afterward, another tabloid, Life & Style purported that Matt Damon’s marriage to Barrosa was on the rocks. A source spilled to the magazine, “whenever Matt had to travel for work, Luciana would complain that he was never home, but now with the state of the world as it is, there's been a noticeable shift in their marriage." The tipster revealed Barroso was upset at the actor for not “pulling his weight” around the house which was causing tension. "Matt used to be so romantic, buying Luciana flowers every week and going out of his way to help out with the kids, but not so much anymore,” the source stated, adding Damon hadn’t been spotted out with his wife for months and was seen wearing his wearing band on the wrong finger. Interestingly, the spouses were just spotted out together with Elsa Pataky. Additionally, Damon and his wife renewed their vows almost two months ago in St. Lucia. Clearly, the outlet’s report was bogus.
Recently, OK! proclaimed Damon’s marriage was again "on the brink". Again, the couple just renewed their vows and are clearly in a good place. The tabloid didn’t get the memo because, in its report, the magazine stated the couple was experiencing severe "growing pains." The publication further asserted the lockdown has been rough on the couple and having to juggle “the shifts in Matt’s filming schedule and their younger kids’ schooling” has “led to increased tension between them." Since the tabloid’s sister publications also alleged similar accounts which we proved were untrue, Gossip Cop wasted no time in busting this phony tale.
In short, marriage isn’t easy, especially for anyone who’s been married as long as Matt Damon has been. That doesn’t the couple are having severe issues nor are they on the verge of splitting up.
