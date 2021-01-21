Truth About Those Jennifer Lawrence Wild Partying Rumors

Her Friends Are Rude To Hotel Staff

According to Life & Style Lawrence and her friends attended a party in New York City where Lawrence’s friends were rude to staff. Apparently, the Hunger Games star wanted to “hang out on the hotel’s patio” but this was against the hotel’s rules. Lawrence was “very understanding,” but her friends “were giving the staff a hard time and being so rude, asking them, 'Don't you know who she is?'" A rep for Lawrence told Gossip Cop this story was “not true” because Lawrence was not in New York City at this time. She was working on a movie in New Orleans, which makes this story impossible.