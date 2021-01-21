Truth About Those Jennifer Lawrence Wild Partying Rumors

The tabloid press would have you believe that Academy Award winner Jennifer Lawrence goes through life in a wild drunken stupor. Gossip Cop constantly confronts made-up stories about her being out of control. Lawrence stays out of trouble so we’re genuinely not sure where these stories come from. Here are some bogus stories about Lawrence partying wildly.
According to Life & Style Lawrence and her friends attended a party in New York City where Lawrence’s friends were rude to staff. Apparently, the Hunger Games star wanted to “hang out on the hotel’s patio” but this was against the hotel’s rules. Lawrence was “very understanding,” but her friends “were giving the staff a hard time and being so rude, asking them, 'Don't you know who she is?'" A rep for Lawrence told Gossip Cop this story was “not true” because Lawrence was not in New York City at this time. She was working on a movie in New Orleans, which makes this story impossible.
In February 2018 Woman’s Day claimed Lawrence was “going off the rails” following her break-up with Darren Aronofsky. She was “regretting letting him go, and she's been kicking herself ever since.” This regret manifested in “ not eating much and just drowning her sorrows in wine." A source close to Lawrence dismissed this story as complete nonsense. The star and director of Mother! enjoyed themselves, but neither saw the relationship ending in marriage.
In 2017, RadarOnline claimed Jennifer Lawrence “could be headed for a breakdown” after she was filmed dancing in Australia. The American Hustle star laughed that incident off, but apparently “pals fear J-Law's had enough of the limelight.” Lawrence had made it clear she wanted to take an acting hiatus around this time, so this blog combined her comments with this night out to create a sensational narrative about a breakdown. A source close to Lawrence told Gossip Cop she was doing well.
According to Life & Style, Lawrence has a bad reputation amongst Uber drivers. She takes “alcohol-fueled catnaps” in the back of cars and has “even joked that that’s what Ubers are for.” An insider said, “it’s wild, the things she’d mutter back in the day.” Not that it matters but as far as “wild boozy rides” go, sleeping is very, very tame. The unreliable tabloid used a years-old photograph of the Winter’s Bone actress as hard evidence when it was hardly relevant to the story at hand. A rep for Lawrence denied that she would take these “wild boozy rides.”